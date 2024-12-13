Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #14: Can you name these 10 Chelsea academy graduates?

Chelsea, particularly in recent years, have made something of a habit of developing exceptionally gifted footballers. But can you name these homegrown Cobham academy graduates from their Wikipedia career path alone?

Nowadays, whether it be at Chelsea, elsewhere in England or beyond, you can’t move for talented footballers who honed their skills in the club’s youth ranks. And they’ve got a proud tradition of bringing through players, many of whom became legends at Stamford Bridge or enjoyed brilliant careers elsewhere.

You know the drill by now. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they all came through Chelsea’s academy.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 9/10.

