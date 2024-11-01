Where are they now? The last XI that Cristiano Ronaldo won an official trophy with

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in football history – but he hasn’t won a trophy since leaving Juventus in 2021.

After his ignominious second spell at Manchester United and currently fruitless two years with Al Nassr, Ronaldo last lifted a trophy following Juve’s 2-1 Coppa Italia final victory over Atalanta.

We’ve taken a look back at the team-mates who helped Ronaldo win his last official piece of silverware and how they’re faring these days.

GK: Gianluigi Buffon

For the second time in his career, Buffon left Juventus in the summer of 2021 upon his contract expiring.

By that point, he was behind Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order but the legendary goalkeeper enjoyed a final night of glory after captaining Juve to Coppa Italia glory.

Being 43 years old at the time, he did consider hanging up his gloves, but the temptation to return to boyhood club Parma was too strong.

The legendary shot-stopper spent his final two years of professional football playing in Serie B before he eventually called it quits in 2023 at the ripe old age of 45.

Since hanging up his gloves, Buffon has taken up a role within the national team. His official role is the ‘National Team Delegation Head for Italy’ and was part of the Azzurri’s delegation at Euro 2024.

RB: Juan Cuadrado

English fans might remember Cuadrado from his underwhelming spell at Chelsea in the mid-2010s, but he has crafted an excellent career for himself in Italy.

The Colombia international enjoyed a large bulk of his career with Juventus, where he managed to win 11 trophies in eight years. The veteran then switched to Inter Milan and helped them win the 2023-24 Scudetto.

Now 36, Cuadrado moved to Atalanta over the summer and has made four appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt was Ajax’s 18-year-old captain when he signed for Juve following their 2019 Champions League heroics. A total of over €85million including add-ons for a teenage centre-back was a huge statement from the Old Lady.

It didn’t quite work out as well as we’d all assumed it would, and De Ligt is now at Manchester United following underwhelming spells in Turin and with Bayern Munich.

He’s not pulled up any trees at United either, although it’s probably wise to reserve judgement until the Netherlands international has a run of games under the new manager at Old Trafford.

CB: Giorgio Chiellini

Chiellini originally joined Juventus from Livorno back in 2004 before becoming the defining Italian defender of his generation.

He was immediately loaned out to Fiorentina for his first season on the Old Lady’s books but became a mainstay for over 15 years – including the post-Calciopoli stint in Serie B back in 2006-07.

A towering figure during Juventus’ imperial nine-in-a-row phase, the Champions League sadly remained elusive for the great man but at least he could celebrate Coppa Italia glory just months before winning the Euros with Italy.

Chiellini left Juve in 2022 and spent the final year of his career in the MLS with Los Angeles FC before retiring.

Since then, he was an analyst on Fox Sport’s coverage of Euro 2024 and appeared on The Overlap wearing a vintage Manchester United shirt with Roy Keane on the back. Legend.

LB: Danilo

Danilo is still at Juventus and became only the club’s second-ever foreign captain. The versatile defender has made over 200 appearances for the Old Lady since arriving from Manchester City in 2019 and is one of the club’s best servants in the modern era.

RM: Weston McKennie

Premier League fans will remember the American’s six-month loan to Leeds in 2023, at the end of which his side were relegated and he appeared not to give a solitary eff.

It’s been an unexpected change in fortunes for the USMNT midfielder since, who was expected to leave Juventus.

But McKennie has fought his way back into the fold and is repaying Juve’s faith in him with a succession of strong performances.

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur

A product of the Boca Juniors youth academy, Bentacur made his senior debut in April 2015 and became a Juventus player two years later.

The Uruguay midfielder scored three times in 181 appearances for Juve before being signed by Tottenham in the winter 2022 transfer window.

Bentancur is a classy operator and has shown flashes of quality in north London, but his time at Spurs has also been undermined by injuries.

CM: Adrien Rabiot

Andrea Pirlo once said of Rabiot, “He is a complete player. I have rarely seen someone so strong, both physically and technically.”

While some would say the French midfielder couldn’t lace Pirlo’s boots, he did make over 200 appearances for Juventus and was trusted by a succession of managers before leaving at the end of his contract in 2024.

The 29-year-old was picked up by Marseille and has made three appearances for the Ligue 1 heavyweights this season.

LM: Federico Chiesa

Chiesa joined the Bianconeri as a marquee signing back in 2020, after a hugely impressive start to his career at Fiorentina.

An ACL injury caused a massive setback for him in 2022, stunting otherwise brilliant progress, and Juve developed a playing style that didn’t really suit his natural game.

As a result, Chiesa was reluctantly sold to Liverpool in the summer of 2024 for a fee of £10million. The Euro 2020 star is yet to make a big impression on Merseyside after struggling with injuries, but there is still time for him to showcase his talent over the coming months.

ST: Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski was loaned out to Parma upon being signed by Juve.

After two strong years in Turn alongside Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, the Sweden international was loaned to Tottenham, who have since made that transfer permanent.

After struggling with injuries and inconsistent form, Kulusevski has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s finest attacking talents and Juve should be ruing their decision to offload him.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is on a quest to score 1000 career goals before hanging up his boots and is currently 93 strikes away from reaching this immortal tally.

Can he do it? The striker, who recorded 101 of those efforts in a Juve shirt, turns 40 in February 2025 but keeps himself in impeccable shape and is still regularly finding the net at Al Nassr.

One thing is for sure – if Ronaldo does manage to reach 1000 goals, even disconnected tribes in the Amazon rainforest will know about it.