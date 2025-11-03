It’s becoming a common sight for a La Liga weekend to be graced with an Antony screamer, the Manchester United flop having turned into the new Ronaldinho at Real Betis.

Gone is the forlorn figure who failed to adjust to a Manchester winter, pining for warmer climes as he became a byword for United’s gluttonous waste in the transfer market.

A mid-season loan to Betis in January 2025 proved revolutionary, a combination of warmth from the sky and warmth from the heart helping the winger blossom into a fine footballer.

Haggling over a permanent deal meant Antony only returned to Betis on Deadline Day in September. It’s safe to say that he’s making up for lost time.

With Betis winning 1-0 against Real Mallorca on Sunday evening, thanks to Antony’s opener, our hero collected the ball on the right wing and played a smart one-two with his nearest colleague.

Drifting inside with the purpose of a paper bag on a promise, Antony allowed the ball to roll onto his left foot before curling an unstoppable shot beyond the Mallorca keeper.

The Betis fans inside La Cartuja rejoiced at what is becoming a familiar occurrence. Antony’s resurrection is the strongest seen outside of biblical times.

Antony has said he felt a “lack of respect” at the end of his time at Manchester United before his move to Real Betis.

The Brazil international joined Betis on loan last season before completing a €22 million ($25.6m) permanent move in the summer.

In between returning to United and re-joining Betis, Antony was forced to train away from teammates by Ruben Amorim and was not included in the squad for the club’s preseason tour.

“Look, I’m not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won’t mention anyone’s name here,” Antony told ESPN Brasil.

“But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon.

“Not even that. But, anyway, that’s in the past, I won’t give much importance to these things. Now I’m here, at Betis, I’m living here, that’s the most important thing for me.”

Asked why he believed things did not go well at United, Antony said: “I am a man who accepts my responsibilities.

“I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance. I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn’t play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn’t return to the national team for nothing.

“I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted. But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself.”

Weighed down by the sheer size of the transfer fee, the dysfunction at United and perhaps his own limitations, Antony has been given a golden chance to reboot his career.

His latest brilliant goal for Real Betis is another sign of a player determined to seize his opportunity.

By Michael Lee

