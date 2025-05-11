Barcelona have an opportunity to bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak when they take on arch rivals Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon – and victory in El Clasico would all but secure them the La Liga title.

Hansi Flick’s side and their dreams of a treble died at the San Siro on Tuesday night, but a historic domestic double is within reach – although Real Madrid will have something to say about that and could blow the La Liga title race wide open with victory in Catalonia.

Real Madrid travel to Montjuic just four points behind the league leaders and will be desperate for revenge, having lost their third El Clasico of the season in the Copa del Rey final just a fortnight ago.

However, after being soundly beaten in the reverse fixture back in October and the Spanish Super Copa final in January, Los Blancos demonstrated that they can be a match for Barcelona in the recent Copa del Rey final. They were leading until late on and pushed Barcelona to extra time, with the game ultimately decided in the fine margins.

Madrid will move within a point of Barca if they can win. And given they have a much more favourable run-in – Barcelona face city rivals Espanyol next weekend before Champions League qualification chasers Athletic Club and Villarreal – they’ll have real belief of getting their hands on the trophy.

Here’s how you can watch what could be a season-defining El Clasico clash if you’re based in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It kicks off at 15:15 BST.

How to watch El Clasico in the United Kingdom & the Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports, the pay-TV sports broadcaster, currently own the rights to La Liga in the UK and Ireland.

ITV4 does show the occasional La Liga match on Sunday evenings, but you’re out of luck if you were hoping this one is on free-to-air viewing. This is one you’ll have to stump up for.

The Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, the United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, Top 14 (rugby), NHL ice hockey, and the Nascar stock car racing series are also shown on Premier Sports, if you were looking for any extra incentives for subscribing.

There’s a variety of ways in which to set up a subscription – all of which can be set up via the Premier Sports website.

If you’re a Sky customer, you can add Premier Sports to your existing package for an annual price of £11.99 a month, or a monthly price of £15.99 (cancellable at 30 days’ notice). There’s also the option to pay for an annual package for £99.00 upfront.

You can also set up a streaming subscription for desktop and Premier Sports Apps on mobile and tablet for the same prices.

Alternatively, you can set up a subscription if you’re a Virgin Media TV customer.

Finally, if you’re looking for a decent option to stream on your television without Sky or Virgin, you can subscribe via Amazon. There’s a monthly option to watch through a Firestick, or you can add it as an app if you’re already an existing Amazon Prime customer for £15.99 a month.

