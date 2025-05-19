Former Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid stars are among the 10 players with the best assist per game ratio in La Liga since 2000.

Scoring goals is the aim of the game, but the ability to create chances is arguably just as important.

We’ve looked at the record books and have found the 10 most productive assist providers in La Liga since the year 2000.

10. Luis Suarez – 0.28 assists per game

Despite being more known for his goalscoring prowess, Suarez also racked up plenty of assists during his time in La Liga.

Unsurprisingly, most of the time, he was setting up Lionel Messi. Of Suarez’s 72 assists in La Liga, 39 of them were for his Argentine teammate.

9. David Beckham – 0.29 assists per game

Despite Beckham not being at the very peak of his powers during his time in Spain, he still managed to produce a reasonable number of assists.

In 116 La Liga appearances, the English winger produced 34 assists, averaging 0.29 assists per game.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo – 0.30 assists per game

While playing in Spain, Ronaldo averaged 1.06 goals per game while simultaneously averaging 0.3 assists. That’s seriously impressive.

Because of his insane scoring numbers, Ronaldo’s creative stats are often overlooked, but the numbers speak for themselves.

In 292 La Liga appearances, he produced 87 assists, which is the second most of any player on this entire list.

His ratio of 0.3 assists per game is also pretty impressive when you consider he was often the player on the end of chances.

7. Neymar – 0.31 assists per game

In total, Neymar racked up 38 assists for Barcelona in 123 appearances, giving him an average of 0.31 assists per game.

Astonishingly, of his 38 assists in La Liga, 36 of them were for Messi and Suarez.

6. Zinedine Zidane – 0.32 assists per game

The Frenchman only won one La Liga title during his five-year playing stint at Real Madrid, but he did rack up plenty of assists during that time.

Supplying the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Raul and Luis Figo, Zidane produced an impressive 50 assists in La Liga in 155 appearances.

5. James Rodriquez – 0.33 assists per game

The Colombian playmaker arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 with huge expectations on his shoulders.

Following an exceptional World Cup campaign, Madrid splashed £63million to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While some would argue that he never quite lived up to that price tag, his numbers in La Liga were always very solid.

In just 85 league appearances, he scored 29 goals and produced 28 assists. He also got his hands on two league titles which is the same number that Ronaldo managed during his nine-year stint in Spain.

4. Cesc Fabregas – 0.33 assists per game

After signing for Barcelona in 2011, Fabregas had to contend with the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets for a starting spot.

While Fabregas was by no means the best midfielder that Barcelona had at that point, he was their most productive in terms of his assist numbers.

During his three-year spell in La Liga, he produced 32 assists in 92 appearances, averaging an impressive 0.33 assists per game.

3. Lionel Messi – 0.37 assists per game

Not only is Messi the highest-scoring player in the history of La Liga, but he’s also the top assist provider too.

Considering he’s played over 500 La Liga games in total, it’s a testament to his genius that his assist per game ratio is as high as 0.37.

The diminutive Argentine forward produced 192 La Liga assists in total, which is considerably more than any other player on this list.

However, taking the bulk of games into consideration, there are two players that rank above the Barcelona legend.

READ: The most goals scored in a single season in history: Ronaldo 8th, Messi 2nd…

2. Angel Di Maria – 0.44 assists per game

In just four seasons with Real Madrid, Di Maria racked up 54 assists in 124 La Liga appearances.

He was absolutely unplayable during his peak years in Spain and by all accounts, he didn’t want to leave the club in 2014 either.

“I never said I wanted to leave Madrid. I never wanted to,” Di Maria said during an interview in 2014.

“During the World Cup I thought only of the World Cup and I don’t know where things said in Spanish papers came from.

“Nobody said anything to me or my representative about staying so we thought Madrid wanted to sell. Before the World Cup there was no [contract] offer from Madrid.”

1. Mesut Ozil – 0.5 assists per game

Statistically, no one has been a better assist provider in La Liga than Ozil.

The German playmaker cut through La Liga defences with ease and racked up 53 assists in just 105 La Liga appearances.

Of those 53 assists, 23 of them were for CR7. During Ozil’s prime, there wasn’t a better playmaker in world football.

READ NEXT: 5 players we can’t believe have won more league titles than Cristiano Ronaldo since 2009

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club that’s won the La Liga title?