Lamine Yamal has now equalled the number of La Liga titles that Cristiano Ronaldo won and he’s done it in considerably less time.

The Barcelona wonderkid has taken the football world by storm since making his professional debut in 2023, aged 15.

Yamal won La Liga during his debut season with Barcelona, despite only making one appearance for the club that season.

He played a total of seven minutes during the 2022-23 campaign, but still managed to get his hands on a La Liga medal as Barcelona won the league at a canter.

His real breakthrough came during the following season in 2023-24 where he made 50 appearances across all competitions and produced 16 goal contributions.

However, despite making waves that year, Barcelona finished 10 points adrift of Real Madrid and had to settle for second place.

After licking their wounds, Barcelona came back with vengeance this season and have blown the competition out of the water under Hansi Flick.

With Yamal playing a starring role, Barcelona recently wrapped up their 28th league title with two games to spare after beating local rivals Espanyol.

“We didn’t have many clear chances but we have a kid in there who sometimes pulls something out of the golden feet he has and he gave us peace of mind to stay in the game more calmly,” Raphinha said of Yamal after beating Espanyol.

“In January some people were saying we would fight to be third. We have confidence in ourselves. That’s the key. We trust in the work and in what we know we can do.

“The most important thing was the confidence of the coach. Knowing at the start of the season that he was counting on me, a person who controls the team… it changes you in the end.”

In La Liga this season, the 17-year-old has scored eight goals and produced 15 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 116 minutes.

However, those numbers don’t do Yamal justice. He impacts the game in more ways than one and Barcelona likely wouldn’t have won the league without him.

Having now won his second league title at the age of 17, we dread to think what his trophy cabinet is going to look like by the time he retires.

In comparison to Yamal, Ronaldo only won two La Liga titles during his entire nine-year stint in Spain.

He finished second in La Liga during his first two seasons with the club, before winning his first league title with Real Madrid in 2011-12.

Then, after winning his first league title, he had to wait another five years before he won it for a second time in 2016-17.

Of course, Ronaldo enjoyed plenty of success with Real Madrid in Europe, but his domestic trophy cabinet was fairly sparse in comparison.

We’ve crunched the numbers and have compared how long it took Yamal to win two La Liga titles with Cristiano Ronaldo, along with comparing their records during that time.

How long it took Yamal to win two La Liga titles

Seasons: 3

La Liga appearances: 71

Goals: 13

Assists: 22

Goal contributions: 35

Minutes per goal: 375.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 139.6

How long it took Ronaldo to win two La Liga titles

Seasons: 8

La Liga appearances: 265

Goals: 285

Assists: 82

Goal contributions: 367

Minutes per goal: 80.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 62.2

