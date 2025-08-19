Players from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid feature among the highest-paid La Liga stars in 2025-26.

With La Liga being home to some of the biggest clubs on the planet, it won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that those clubs hand out some seriously lucrative contracts.

Using figures provided by Capology, here are the 14 highest-paid players in La Liga this season.

=9. Nico Williams – £276,935 per week

After being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, Williams signed a new 10-year contract with Athletic Club in July.

“When decisions have to be made, for me, what weighs most is the heart,” Williams said upon signing the new deal.

“I’m where I want to be, with my people, this is my home.”

The 23-year-old is now the highest-paid player at the club by quite some distance. In fact, it’s only him and his brother who earn more than £100,000 per week at Athletic Club.

=9. Federico Valverde – £276,935 per week

The Real Madrid star earns slightly more than fellow teammates Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao.

Valverde was a key player under Carlo Ancelotti and he’ll likely have a big role to play under Xabi Alonso this year.

=9. Raphinha – £276,935 per week

During the first half of 2024-25, you’d struggle to find a more in-form player than Raphinha in world football.

Following his impressive campaign, the Brazilian penned a fresh one-year extension with the club, making his deal valid until 2028.

=9. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – £276,935 per week

Despite Barcelona trying to push the German goalkeeper out of the club, he’s still under contract until 2028 and seems content to stick around.

Despite growing tensions between the player and club, Hansi Flick recently praised the goalkeeper during a press conference.

“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, and the important thing is that he’s ready to play,” Flick said.

“We’ll all help him. We’re all on his side.”

=9. Lamine Yamal – £276,935 per week

The Barcelona sensation penned his first long-term contract earlier this year, which is valid until 2031.

He’s subsequently become the highest-paid teenager in world football, ahead of the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery and Endrick.

If he continues to develop at his current rate, he’ll probably be demanding a pay rise in a few years time.

=9. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £276,935 per week

After making the controversial decision to leave Liverpool, Real Madrid handed him a five-year contract, worth £276,935 per week.

In comparison, he was earning £180,000 per week during his final few years at Anfield.

8. Marcus Rashford – £300,000 per week

Currently on loan from Manchester United, Barcelona are covering Rashford’s £300k weekly wage for the season.

The England international has been in need of a fresh start and working under a manager like Flick could be perfect for Rashford at this stage of his career.

7. Frenkie de Jong – £315,027 per week

Having been at Barcelona since 2019, De Jong is now one of the most experienced heads in the dressing room.

At one point, the Dutch midfielder was technically the highest-paid player in La Liga, but this was only because of deferred payments from the club that he was previously owed.

His base deal with the club makes him the seventh-highest-paid player in Spain.

=3. Robert Lewandowski – £345,369 per week

Still scoring goals at the age of 36, Lewandowski has justified his big wage package since arriving at Barcelona.

The veteran striker has scored 101 goals in 147 appearances for the club and seems to be loving life under Flick once again.

READ: Comparing how long it took Robert Lewandowski to score 100 Barcelona goals with Lionel Messi

=3. Jude Bellingham – £345,369 per week

Bellingham signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid upon joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

It’s safe to say that the England international has lived up to the hype in Spain, having produced several iconic moments during his first two years at the club.

Still only 22 years old, we dread to think how much Bellingham will earn before he retires.

=3. Jan Oblak – £345,369 per week

The Slovenian international is the only player from Atletico Madrid to make this list.

He’s ranked among the best goalkeepers in the world for the best part of a decade and he’s currently the highest-paid goalkeeper on the planet.

With his contract valid until 2028, we can’t see him leaving Atletico anytime soon.

=3. Vinicius Junior – £345,369 per week

The Brazilian is currently taking home £345,369 per week, but that’s nothing in comparison to what he’s been offered to move to Saudi Arabia.

According to reports from earlier this summer, clubs in Saudi were prepared to offer Vinicius a deal worth £3.3million per week.

He seems to be content in Madrid for the time being though and is still under contract until 2027.

2. David Alaba – £373,058 per week

Signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021, Alaba was handed a highly lucrative five-year deal.

The experienced defender missed the majority of last season with an injury and is now entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club.

1. Kylian Mbappe – £518,137 per week

After being handed a bumper deal upon joining Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer, Mbappe is the outright highest-paid player in La Liga.

In fact, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is the only player in Europe who currently earns more than Mbappe. As per Capology figures, Haaland earns £525,000 per week.

Mbappe ended 2024-25 as Real Madrid’s top scorer with 44 goals, but he’ll need to start winning the major trophies in order to justify his mammoth wage.

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the highest combined transfer fees: Joao Felix enters top five…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?