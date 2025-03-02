How many points will it take to win La Liga in 2024-25?

Real Madrid won La Liga last season with 95 points, but how many points will it take to win the Spanish top-flight in 2024-25? We’ve crunched the numbers.

With only three points separating Real Madrid in third and Barcelona at the top of the table, the race for La Liga looks like it could go right down to the wire this season.

Since 2010-11, the average number of points that the champions have finished with is 91.9. However, the average has been slightly lower in recent years.

In terms of quality at the top end of the table, La Liga was statistically at its peak between 2009–10 and 2017–18. During those nine seasons, it took an average of 95.1 points to be crowned La Liga champions.

However, since 2018–19, it’s taken an average of 88.2 points to be crowned the champions of Spain.

In fact, last season, Real Madrid were the first team to collect over 90 points in La Liga since the 2017–18 campaign.

Given the number of points that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid currently have, it seems unlikely that anyone will reach the 90-point barrier this season.

“In general, it’s hard to find a league as competitive as here in Spain, especially this season,” Carlo Ancelotti told reporters when discussing the title race.

“In Italy, there aren’t as many teams competing, while in England, there is one team, Liverpool, which has made a significant difference so far.

“Here, three teams are tied, and they are all at a very high level. This is a league that will be decided in the last match.”

Having won their last six consecutive matches, Barcelona are currently the team to beat in La Liga, although neither Atletico or Real Madrid can be ruled out from the title race.

We’ve assessed several different permutations and have worked out how many points it will take to win La Liga in each eventuality.

– The maximum number of points that Barcelona can finish the season with is 93. Atletico Madrid can still pick up a maximum of 92 points and Real Madrid 90.

– If Barcelona continue to average 2.19 points per game [PPG] between now and the end of the season, they will finish the campaign with 83 points.

– Atletico Madrid have averaged 2.15 PPG this season and are currently projected to end the campaign with 82 points.

– Based on Real Madrid’s current PPG of 2.08, they are projected to end the season with 79 points.

– Therefore, if Barcelona continue to average 2.19 PPG, both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will have to improve their PPG record in their next 12 matches if they want to win the league.

– Since the start of 2025, Barcelona have been on a fine run of form as they have averaged 2.71 PPG. If they maintain that record, they will finish the season with 90 points.

– In all likelihood, the La Liga 2024-25 champions will likely end the season with a points tally in the mid-80s.