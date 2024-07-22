Real Madrid and Barcelona naturally dominate when it comes to La Liga’s most valuable players in 2024-25, with plenty of the world’s best players finding a home in the Spanish top flight.

La Liga has long been the destination for football’s greatest players and biggest superstars and after a quiet few years post Ronaldo and Messi where attention had gone elsewhere, La Liga has quietly become stacked once again.

With values provided by Transfermarkt correct and translated into GBP at the time of writing, read on to reveal the top 10 most valuable players in the league for the 2024-25 season. It’s quite the list.

10. Pedri – €70million

The Spanish maestro has been Barcelona’s saving grace since signing from Las Palmas in 2020. At just 21, he’s already among the best pure midfielders in the world and you’d be mistaken for thinking he’d been taught the ways of La Masia.

That isn’t the case, though, for the boy from Tenerife who has already played close to 150 games for La Blaugrana.

Transfermarkt estimates that his current value sits at €70million, which equates to around £59million, although you’d probably have to offer closer to double that to convince Barcelona to sell him – and that’s before trying to tempt the player away.

9. Gavi – €90million

Pedri’s midfield partner in crime currently holds a slightly higher valuation, which we can only guess is down to Gavi being two years his junior.

The Golden Boy winner, still only 19, signed for Barca aged 11 and has made his way through the ranks since, making his first-team debut in August 2021.

The club risked losing him for nothing at one point with financial difficulties causing complications over a new contract, but he’s now locked in through to 2026.

He missed the bulk of the 2023-24 season and Euro 2024 after rupturing his ACL back in 2023, however, and isn’t expected to be available for Hansi Flick until the end of the year.

=7. Eduardo Camavinga – €100million

Camavinga set Real back €40million when they signed him from Rennes in 2021, thus his current valuation of €100million represents some pretty lofty progress in just a few years.

Struggling in his first season, the Frenchman has blossomed under Carlo Ancelotti and become the Italian’s utility man, being deployed at left-back or in defensive midfield depending on the occasion.

His stellar performances no matter the occasion, combined with the fact he’s won two La Liga and two Champions Leagues since signing, mean the 21-year-old is probably worth way more than his current valuation if Los Blancos tried to cash in.

=7. Aurelien Tchouameni – €100million

The two young Real midfielders sitting just ahead of the two Barcelona midfielders feels wrong, but times have changed and the goalposts have shifted.

Fellow France international Tchouameni is valued the same as his colleague Camavinga.

The 24-year-old played 38 times in all competitions as Real completed a La Liga and Champions League double last season, but his importance will no doubt increase now that Toni Kroos has retired.

6. Rodrygo – €110million

Always good for a goal when the lights are shining brightest, Rodrygo’s finishing was key to winning La Liga and the Champions League in 2022 and has been just as important ever since.

The Brazilian has proven his worth since signing for €40million as a teenager in 2019 and finished the 2023-24 season with 51 appearances to his name, weighing in with 17 goals and nine assists.

No matter who might have arrived this summer, there’s no doubt that Ancelotti will find minutes for the 23-year-old.

=4. Lamine Yamal – €120million

At just barely 17, Yamal is already being estimated as worth more money than any of us could ever comprehend. And for good reason.

Making his debut at the age of 15, Yamal has completely revitalised Barcelona in a difficult 2023-24 campaign and is proving that age is but a number with a catalogue of spellbinding performances from the right flank.

The club and La Liga’s youngest scorer and the youngest player to reach 50 appearances for Barca, he’s capped off a brilliant season by firing Spain to glory at EURO 2024.

This is only the beginning.

=4. Federico Valverde – €120million

Perhaps a surprise given the calibre of player and the weight of some names in this top 10, Valverde is very much holding his own and his estimated value is a testament to his importance to Real – especially as their midfield enters a new era.

Honing his craft under the iconic Modric, Kroos and Casemiro trio, Valverde has quietly emerged as a leader at just 25 and is already fast approaching 300 appearances in that famous white jersey.

A three-time La Liga winner and two-time Champions League winner contracted through to 2029, he’s priceless.

=1. Vinicius Junior – €180million

A three-way tie at the top between a trio of juggernaut footballers, Vinicius Junior has arguably been the best footballer in the world for over 12 months now. The Ballon d’Or might just be coming his way…

=1. Jude Bellingham – €180million

In his first season as a Madridista, donning Zidane’s number five, only the eighth British player to play for the club, Bellingham scored 23 goals and assisted a further 13 and carried the team on his back at times, endearing himself to the Santiago Bernabeu in frightening fashion.

He was tailor-made for the club. From the iconic celebration, to the impact, to the screams of ‘vamos’ which now leave his mouth with extreme regularity, Bellingham has thrived in his first season, winning La Liga and the Champions League and making his £88.5million transfer fee look like a bargain.

The best part? There’s plenty more to come.

=1. Kylian Mbappe – €180million

He’s yet to even kick a ball for his new club, but Mbappe is already the joint-most valuable player in La Liga alongside his new teammates.

But while they’ve got the Champions Leagues to back it up, the Frenchman is up there on pure talent and pedigree alone right now. Well, that, domestic dominance in Paris and of course his lofty achievements at international level.

Ironically, Mbappe cost Paris Saint-Germain some €180million when they signed him permanently from Monaco back in 2018, but his value hasn’t increased anymore.

The truth is that a player as sought after as him is priceless, hence why Real swooped in and made sure to sign him as a free agent.