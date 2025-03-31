It’s safe to say that Antony has been a flop for Manchester United, but since joining Real Betis on loan, the Brazilian winger has managed to turn his fortunes around.

After being deemed surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, United made the decision to loan the Brazilian out in the January window.

Expectations weren’t exactly sky-high when he joined Real Betis, but boy has he been proving the doubters wrong since then.

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has produced eight goal contributions in 12 appearances since heading out on loan, averaging a goal or assist every 124.6 minutes.

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has been pleased with the Brazilian’s impact, although whether they sign him on a permanent basis could hinge on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League,

“In Betis’ sporting department, we work on ‘devalued’ players, analysing data from players who have reached very high moments and peaks, but who for various reasons have significantly decreased their performance,” Fajardo told reporters.

“We are concerned about their situation and speak with major clubs. In his case, we were able to anticipate and convince the player, and his entourage.

“Today, Antony is performing immediately from minute one in the squad.

“We haven’t lost our enthusiasm, we can’t rule out anything in football, and hopefully Real Betis will remain in the top European positions to benefit his continuity and the arrival of other great players.”

As of writing, the club currently sit sixth in the table, having recently claimed a huge three points against their local rivals, Sevilla.

Antony himself seems to be enjoying life in Spain and by the sounds of it, he’d be open to making the move permanent in the summer.

“I’ve had a great time in Manchester too, I won two titles and I’m very grateful,” he told Spanish outlet AS.

“But when I say that I’ve found myself here, I’m happy, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot.

“I’m very happy here. I wake up every day with a smile and that’s very important.

“I have a lot of friends who played here and they left me very calm so that I could sign here. I was sure in my heart that coming here was the best decision for me. I hope to continue like this.”

To illustrate just how much of an impact he’s had since joining Real Betis, here is what the La Liga table looks like since the winger joined on loan:

Note: All teams have played nine games unless otherwise stated.

1. Barcelona – 27 points, GD +25

2. Real Betis – 22 points, GD +8

3. Real Madrid – 17 points, GD +6

4. Getafe – 16 points, GD +4

5. Celta Vigo – 15 points, GD +4 (played 8)

6. Valencia – 15 points, GD -4

7. Athletic Club – 14 points, GD +9

8. Villarreal – 14 points, GD +5 (played 8)

9. Rayo Vallecano – 14 points, GD +2

10. Atletico Madrid – 13 points, GD +3

11. Sevilla – 10 points, GD 0

12. Espanyol – 10 points, GD 0 (played 8)

13. Mallorca – 10 points, GD -1

14. Real Sociedad – 10 points, GD -7

15. Osasuna – 7 points, GD -4 (played 8)

16. Deportivo Alaves – 7 points, GD -4

17. Girona – 6 points, GD -9

18. Leganes – 5 points, GD -8

19. Las Palmas – 2 points, GD -7 (played 7)

20. Real Valladolid – 1 point, GD -21

