The incredible La Liga top scorers chart since Robert Lewandowski made his Barcelona debut

Since making his Barcelona debut back in 2022, Robert Lewandowski has been by far the most prolific player in La Liga.

While most footballers are winding down by the time they hit 36, Lewandowski is still thriving at the top level and that has to be respected.

To illustrate just how prolific he’s been in La Liga, here are the top scorers in the Spanish top flight since the Polish forward made his Barcelona debut.

8. Iago Aspas – 25 goals

The former Liverpool forward has become a modern-day legend at Celta Vigo as he’s racked up over 300 appearances for the club since 2015.

Aged 37, he’s the only player on this list who’s actually older than Lewandowski. He’s started the 2024-25 campaign in fine form too with four goals in his first nine matches.

7. Joselu – 26 goals

Like a handful of forwards, Joselu has managed to become more prolific with age. After an eye-catching campaign with Espanyol in 2022-23, he earned a season-long loan move to Real Madrid where he won the league, Champions League and Supercopa de Espana.

Nowadays he’s playing in Qatar for Al-Gharafa, but he still manages to make the cut for this list with 26 La Liga goals since Lewandowski made his Barcelona debut.

6. Alvaro Morata – 28 goals

While he’s never been regarded as the most prolific of forwards, Morata has consistently scored goals throughout his career.

Despite no longer playing in La Liga, he did score a total of 28 goals throughout the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns which earns him a spot on this list.

=4. Vinicius Junior – 29 goals

Over the last two and a half years, Vinicius has been Real Madrid’s most prolific forward with 29 league goals since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season was his best-scoring campaign to date and he’s started the new season well with four goals in his first nine matches.

=4. Ante Budimir – 29 goals

Arguably, the most underrated player on this entire list. Budimir is still scoring regularly for Osasuna at the ripe old age of 33.

The Croatian international averages a goal every 178 for Osasuna which is a more than decent record.

3. Antoine Griezmann – 33 goals

It won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that no player has scored more goals for Atletico Madrid since the 2022–23 campaign than Griezmann has.

Capable of playing pretty much anywhere across the forward line, the 33-year-old doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Along with scoring 33 goals since the 2022-23 season, he’s also chipped in with an impressive 25 assists too.

2. Alexander Sorloth – 36 goals

Following an eye-catching campaign with Villarreal last season where he scored 23 league goals, Atletico Madrid decided to splash around £27million on him in the summer.

Since scoring on his debut for Diego Simeone’s side, Sorloth has drawn a blank in his last seven league matches, but we reckon he’ll find his scoring boots in Madrid eventually.

1. Robert Lewandowski – 52 goals

Since Lewandowski made his Barcelona debut, he’s scored 16 more goals than any other player in La Liga in that same time period.

He won the La Liga Golden Boot during his debut season at Camp Nou and if he maintains his current form, he’ll surely end this season with another top scorer award.

The 36-year-old has already bagged 10 league goals this season and he’s currently averaging a strike every 73.9 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, he stole the headlines in Barcelona’s recent game against Alaves as he scored a first-half hat-trick at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

We wouldn’t put it past him to score more than 30 La Liga goals this season.