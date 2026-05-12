Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time leading top goalscorer, having scored 450 goals in just 438 appearances for the club.

It’s safe to say that he lived up to the hype after his world-record transfer from Manchester United in 2009, having won four Champions Leagues and four Ballon d’Or during his nine seasons with the club.

But domestic silverware was conspicuously lacking, and it feels like a glitch that he won just two of nine possible La Liga titles. That tells you just what he was up against in Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, who won six over the same period.

Here are six players we can’t believe boast more La Liga titles than Ronaldo.

Lamine Yamal

To be fair, Yamal is a bit of a technicality.

The 18-year-old won the first of his three La Liga titles with his boyhood club by virtue of making one seven-minute cameo in the 2022-23 campaign under Xavi Hernandez. It’s safe to say he didn’t really play a role in lifting the trophy that year.

But he’s had considerably more of an impact in titles No.2 and No.3 won under the guidance of Hansi Flick, and he’s arguably been the league’s standout player in 2025-26.

And it’s hard to begrudge him that first title, given Xavi saw fit to give him his bow at the age of just 15, making him the youngest debutant in Barcelona’s storied history.

A special mention for some more names from this current Barcelona generation: Gavi, Pedri, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and even Andreas Christensen are among those who have lifted the La Liga trophy more often than Ronaldo did.

Robert Lewandowski

Less of a technicality, this one.

On the one hand, you could say this one wasn’t a surprise. Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of his generation, with only Messi and Ronaldo notching more goals in the history of Europe’s big five leagues.

He arrived at Barcelona having just won back-to-back European Golden Shoes. In his debut season, he did as he invariably did in the Bundesliga and fired his team to the league title, also winning the Pichichi award for La Liga’s top scorer.

But it’s pretty wild to think that Lewandowski arrived in Spain at the age of 33 and has eclipsed Ronaldo for La Liga titles in just four seasons – five fewer than the Portuguese at Madrid.

Lewandowski has won the title in 75% of his seasons in La Liga. For Ronaldo, that ratio is just 22%.

David Villa

The Spain legend didn’t win a La Liga title until he was 29.

He’d spent five years at a very good Valencia side, but they were never quite in a position to bloody the noses of Spain’s big two.

It was nearly a decade after making his debut that he finally got the big move to Barcelona. He was never quite as prolific as you might remember, averaging just 11 league goals a season there, but he inevitably won two titles in three years in that all-conquering force.

Just as he looked on the downslope, he then went to Atletico and played a key role in them winning the title in his one and only season in the capital.

All three of Villa’s titles were won at least partly at the expense of Ronaldo’s Real Madrid.

Gonzalo Higuain

We had to double-check this one, as in our heads Higuain’s time in Spain perfectly overlapped with Ronaldo’s. But not quite.

The Argentinian signed for Los Blancos in 2007, arriving as a promising youngster straight from River Plate. That was two and a half years before Ronaldo.

He wasn’t especially prolific, but he played his part when Madrid won the title in 2006-07 and 2007-08 under Fabio Capello and Bernd Schuster – still the last time the club have won back-to-back titles – before adding a third alongside Ronaldo in 2011-12.

Higuain then repeated the trick in Italy, winning three Scudetti in all three of his seasons with Juventus, the last once again alongside Ronaldo in 2019-20.

Vinicius Junior

The curious thing about Real Madrid’s era of Champions League domination, largely spearheaded by Ronaldo’s goals, is that they never quite dominated Spain in the same way.

During his time at the Bernabeu, he won twice as many Champions League titles (four, including a historic three in a row) than he did league titles.

That began to change after Ronaldo’s departure in 2018 – the same year that a teenage Vini Jr arrived – between domestic and European success. Over the past eight seasons, they’ve won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, with Vini scoring crucial goals in both finals.

The Brazilian has had to stomach watching Barcelona get back on their perch, winning three of the last four, but he still boasts more La Liga titles than Ronaldo. And in one fewer season.

Alvaro Odriozola

We could’ve picked a number of names to illustrate this point, but we struggled to find any better than Odriozola.

The 30-year-old right-back’s honours list officially includes the Champions League in a treble-winning campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, as well as three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey (one this season with Real Sociedad) and two Club World Cups.

And yet he could easily walk down some of the busiest streets in the world and probably go unrecognised, such is his low profile.

That’s because he played next to no role in any of those trophies. The odd cameo in Bayern’s 2019-20 treble. A bit part in La Real’s run to the Copa del Rey final this season. A total of 344, zero (two unused sub appearances) and 397 minutes in each of his three La Liga titles (2019-20, 2021-22, 2023-24).

Still, facts are facts — the honours list has him one ahead of Ronaldo.

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