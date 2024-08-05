The one La Liga club that Cristiano Ronaldo never scored against

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second-highest goalscorer in La Liga history but there is one club that he never managed to score against in the competition.

During his nine-year stint in Spain, Ronaldo scored a whopping 311 La Liga goals in just 292 appearances. It’s a bit mental when you think about it.

In La Liga, Ronaldo averaged a goal every 80.7 minutes and more often than not, he proved to be the difference maker for Real Madrid.

His most prolific campaign in La Liga came in 2014–15 when he managed to stick away 48 league goals in just 35 appearances.

In total, the Portuguese forward came up against 33 different clubs during his stint in La Liga and he managed to score at least one goal against 32 of those sides.

For context, Ronaldo boasted the best record against Sevilla, scoring 25 La Liga goals against in just 15 appearances.

However, one side managed to keep CR7 at arm’s length.

CD Leganes

That’s right, CD Leganes are the only team in La Liga that Ronaldo faced and failed to score against during his time at Real Madrid.

In fairness to Ronaldo, he only came up against them on one occasion in the league so he wasn’t exactly afforded that many chances to score.

The game took place in November 2016 and despite Real Madrid running out as 3-0 winners, Ronaldo himself failed to get on the scoresheet despite playing the full 90 minutes.

Instead, it was Gareth Bale who stole the show with a well-taken brace and then Alvaro Morata who wrapped the game up by scoring Madrid’s third goal.

Ronaldo managed to get three shots away in the game, although none of them were on target as he ended the game goalless.

During the reverse fixture against Leganes that season, Real Madrid walked away with a 4-2 triumph, although Ronaldo didn’t feature in that game.

Throughout Ronaldo’s tenure at Real Madrid, they faced CD Leganes on six separate occasions across all competitions, but CR7 only featured in one of the games.

Given Ronaldo seems unlikely to return to La Liga, it looks like this record is set in stone for eternity. Still, scoring against 32 out of 33 clubs in La Liga isn’t too shabby.