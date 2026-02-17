As things stand, it’s shaping up to be a thrilling title race in Spain, with only two points separating Barcelona and Real Madrid with 14 games remaining.

At this stage, it would take an unthinkable collapse from the top two for either Barcelona or Real Madrid not to win La Liga this year.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal currently occupy the rest of the top four, but both sit 15 points adrift of Real Madrid and 13 points behind Barcelona.

With that in mind, we can safely assure that one of Spain’s top two clubs will get their hands on the league title this year.

Indeed, the league has been dominated by both clubs throughout history, with either Real Madrid or Barcelona winning 18 of the last 20 La Liga titles.

Despite the turbulent year that Real Madrid have endured, they’ve actually enjoyed a fairly consistent campaign in La Liga.

As things stand, they’ve won 60 points from their first 24 league matches – a tally they’ve only managed to surpass twice in the 21st century at this stage.

At their current rate of averaging 2.5 points per game, they’re projected to end the season with 95 points, which was the same tally that they won their last league title with in 2023-24.

In contrast, Barcelona are averaging 2.42 PPG, which would see them finish the season with 92 points.

Impressively, a points tally of 92 would be Barcelona’s best campaign since 2017-18, but it still might not be enough for them to win the league this time around.

Of their previous three title-winning campaigns, Barcelona have only needed 87 or 88 points to clinch the title.

Between 2009 and 2018, they regularly ended the season with 90+ points, but have failed to reach that tally in any of their last seven campaigns.

If Real Madrid continue to perform as they have done throughout the season so far, Barcelona will likely need to pick up a points tally in the mid to high 90s in order to finish above them.

Indeed, Hansi Flick’s side have been in the driving seat for most of the season so far, but recently slipped to second after losing to Girona on Monday night.

That result could be costly, given that Real Madrid were able to get the job done against Real Sociedad over the weekend.

Regardless of who comes out on top, it looks like were in for one of the best title races in modern La Liga history between the two clubs.

With both sides projected to end the season with 90+ points, the next El Clasico in May could prove to be a title decider.

Real Madrid won the reverse fixture in October, but Barcelona will have home advantage when the sides next meet.

