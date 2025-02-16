The Premier League is the most-watched and most competitive league in the world and even if you’re a well-established player, it can be too much for some big names.

Over the years, there have been many examples of players who have struggled in England but then found a new home abroad and managed to thrive in a different top-five league in Europe.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at seven Premier League flops who thrived in La Liga after struggling in England.

Diego Forlan

The Uruguayan striker is held in the highest regard by most fans but his two-year spell at Old Trafford from 2002-2004 was a complete letdown.

Seventeen goals in 98 games was a poor return and while there were small glimpses of his ability, he only became the legend he did after leaving.

Spending the majority of his career in Spain at Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, he managed 190 goal contributions in 325 games for both clubs and established himself as one of the best strikers in Spain.

That included 36 goals for his country and that infamous 2010 World Cup campaign when he scored mind-bending goals with the Jubalani ball as he won the Golden Ball and Top Goalscorer award.

Iago Aspas

Aspas is one of the most famous cases of a player flopping in England and becoming a hero in Spain.

Known most for taking the worst corner of all time in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Anfield in 2014, he managed just one goal in 15 games for the Reds before leaving for Celta Vigo.

Since then, that move has been a match made in heaven.

He has become a club hero with 210 goals in 510 games, consistently scoring goals and being available week in, week out to lead his team.

And he’s still doing at 37.

Alexander Sortloth

Only Crystal Palace fans will remember Sorloth in the Premier League because most don’t remember he even played in England.

He managed just one goal in 20 games and spent most of his time on loan in Turkey before leaving in 2020.

He then found success at Real Sociedad on loan from RB Leipzig before joining Villarreal, netting 26 in 41.

Now, the Norway international is a rotation option at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone and is highly rated in Spain.

Alberto Moreno

While Moreno’s time at Liverpool was certainly mixed, fans became increasingly frustrated with him as his tenure went on.

Certainly more of an attacking full-back, he struggled defensively and was upgraded for Andy Robertson in 2017.

He headed for Villarreal in 2019 where he enjoyed five years that included a Europa League win over Manchester United.

During his time there, he made 124 appearances and would have made more if he hadn’t suffered a long-term injury early on in his tenure. He now finds himself at Como with Cesc Fabregas.

Suso

Another Liverpool player to make the list, Suso was a talented Spanish youngster who came through their academy and starred in their youth teams but made just 21 appearances, scoring one goal before leaving the club.

First up was a move to AC Milan where he found his feet but Sevilla is where he has settled since 2020, winning two Europa League titles and totalling 164 appearances for the club.

Although, he has struggled with injuries since moving back to Spain but his time has been viewed as a success at least.

Gerard Pique

Before he became the all-conquering defender with Barcelona who won literally every trophy going, he was a young, skinny defender who Sir Alex Ferguson believed could be something special.

Whereas flop may be a bit harsh, he was stuck behind two of the greats in Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Still, Wayne Rooney recalled Pique being “bullied” away at Bolton and made just 23 appearances for United before heading to Spain to play 616 times for Barca and 102 times for Spain winning the World Cup and two European Championships, as well as four Champions Leagues.

Fabio Silva

Signed as a talented young striker with potential, Silva was thrown into the deep end in the Premier League with a Wolves side that played mostly defensive football and was in and out of form across his time at the club.

Having come through Porto and Benfica’s academy, he signed from Porto aged 18 during the COVID-19 pandemic, making his adjustment extra tricky.

Five goals in 72 games proved that he couldn’t settle and he has since found his feet on loan at Las Palmas.

With seven goals in 17 games, he netted in a 2-1 win over Barcelona and in a defeat to Real Madrid and, at 22, could still realise his potential.