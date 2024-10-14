Can you name every player nominated for the 2015 Ballon d’Or award?

In 2015, a certain Argentinian won the fifth of his record eight Ballon d’Or after the starring role he played in Barcelona’s unforgettable 2014-15 treble.

But can you remember all the brilliant individual players that were nominated for the most prestigious individual accolade in football that year?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club(s) each player represented at the time to help you out.

