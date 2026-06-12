BBC and ITV pundits, take note.

Thirty-three seconds. Three mute analysts. One befuddled presenter. Eleven desperate words:

“Okay. What do we say? What went wrong in this game?”

Bookended by the complete absence of sound. His questions met with a complete blank.

You couldn’t get away with it on radio, where the golden rule is never to allow dead air.

But there’s something that’s both hilarious and genuinely effective about watching three pundits stunned into silence, unable to put the magnitude of South Africa’s disasterclass in their 2026 World Cup opener into words.

Their expressions tell us everything. Former Manchester United duo Quinton Fortune and Benni McCarthy sit alongside prime Barclaysman Aaron Mokoena, looking like they’d be literally anywhere else in the world.

Would boring cliches and dull platitudes like “we just didn’t turn up today” really tell us anything more than the refusal to speak?

Mood in South Africa right now 🥺🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/uTfpTeuEiI — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 11, 2026

The presenter’s stuttering delivery one of the great (semi-)viral videos of the early YouTube era; ‘the Quizmania no legs caller‘.

In ITV’s old low-rent, middle-of-the-night gameshow, the presenter doesn’t know how to deal with the response given by a Scottish caller.

After answering “doctor” to the question at hand, she elaborates:

“…I think that’s the doctor who cut my legs off.”

…

…

“I have no legs.”

What can you even say?

That, right there, is where the South Africa pundits found themselves, having just watched Bafana Bafana produce a meagre display in which they were reduced to nine men and easily swept aside by hosts Mexico.

The performance will inevitably draw discussions about the expanded format and whether they should even be there, but that’s forgetting that they topped their group in African qualifying, ahead of Nigeria, and are there on merit.

They’re not a terrible team, and will hopefully show that in their remaining games, which explains the reaction.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong, from the defensive calamity of Mexico’s early opener to the defensive calamity – from the same culprit, no less, Yaya Sithole – that led to them being reduced to 10 men, to their VAR-abetted second red card.

Obviously, the South African pundits did eventually open their mouths and give some kind of reaction.

But, funnily enough, their actual punditry hasn’t made waves and been shared widely online.

Because sometimes silence speaks a thousand words.

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