We've never seen a final quite like it.

‘Best moment in football history’ – The best internet reactions from AFCON final drama

The history books will say that Senegal won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Morocco in extra-time. And yet that will barely tell the story of the most mind-spinning football match in years.

A goalless final erupted into life after Senegal had an injury-time goal dubiously ruled out for a soft foul.

Minutes later, Morocco were awarded a penalty via VAR after El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have fouled Brahim Diaz.

Senegal took exception to the decision and their team marched off the field and into the dressing room.

It was very much scenes that we all love to see, as millions in the UK switched over and grabbed the popcorn.

Sadio Mane and, improbably, El Hadji Diouf were the peace-making heroes who lured the Senegal players back onto the pitch.

Fifteen minutes had elapsed between the penalty award and Brahim lining up to take it. After looking close to tears, he chipped the worst Panenka imaginable straight into Edouard Mendy’s gloves.

The game went to extra-time and Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored a spectacular long-range winner, his shot pinging off the crossbar as a chef’s kiss.

Morocco’s 50-year wait for silverware goes on after defeat in the most heartbreaking circumstances possible.

But Senegal have won their second AFCON in three tournaments, cementing their status as one of Africa’s greatest ever sides.

We’ve collected the best reactions from across social media as thousands, unsurprisingly, lost their sh*t at events in Rabat:

