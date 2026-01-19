The history books will say that Senegal won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Morocco in extra-time. And yet that will barely tell the story of the most mind-spinning football match in years.

A goalless final erupted into life after Senegal had an injury-time goal dubiously ruled out for a soft foul.

Minutes later, Morocco were awarded a penalty via VAR after El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have fouled Brahim Diaz.

Senegal took exception to the decision and their team marched off the field and into the dressing room.

It was very much scenes that we all love to see, as millions in the UK switched over and grabbed the popcorn.

Sadio Mane and, improbably, El Hadji Diouf were the peace-making heroes who lured the Senegal players back onto the pitch.

Fifteen minutes had elapsed between the penalty award and Brahim lining up to take it. After looking close to tears, he chipped the worst Panenka imaginable straight into Edouard Mendy’s gloves.

The game went to extra-time and Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored a spectacular long-range winner, his shot pinging off the crossbar as a chef’s kiss.

Morocco’s 50-year wait for silverware goes on after defeat in the most heartbreaking circumstances possible.

But Senegal have won their second AFCON in three tournaments, cementing their status as one of Africa’s greatest ever sides.

We’ve collected the best reactions from across social media as thousands, unsurprisingly, lost their sh*t at events in Rabat:

what the fuck is going on — SANTAN (@Santandave1) January 18, 2026

Love the scenes of random Senegalese backroom staff on their phone, who are they calling? — Y (@tinscognito__) January 18, 2026

Senegal I’ve been wanting a team to do this for years🫡🫡🫡 — G_mble (@G_mble9) January 18, 2026

I am happy Senegal players are refusing to stay on the pitch. This should happen more often. DO NOT BE SILENT IN THE FACE OF CORRUPTION! — B. (@InvertTheWing) January 18, 2026

Extremely high chance of this ref getting murdered live on telly — Remoomtada (@Danny_McMoomins) January 18, 2026

“So sad to see such a shameful ending to such a great tournament” these commentators are gaslighting me, this is the greatest final in history — The Iain Duncan Smiths (@TheIDSmiths) January 18, 2026

John Obi Mikel too funny man — GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) January 18, 2026

Can we help in any way to get the players back on the pitch? #AFCON — indykaila News (@indykaila) January 18, 2026

The AFCON has just gone from being the international Johnstone’s Paint Trophy that inconveniences your squad for a month to absolute box office. — BN (@BanditNanna) January 18, 2026

104 games at World Cup 2026 and it won’t have a more incredible moment than that. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) January 18, 2026

For me, it tops the World Cup 2022 final. — B. (@InvertTheWing) January 18, 2026

That is the single best moment in football history, argue with your nan — Billie (@Billie_T) January 18, 2026

Omfg man that’s the most beautiful karma I’ve ever seen in my life — N8 (@Vararse_) January 18, 2026

I think if I was Brahim Diaz and I was choosing between chipping a penalty in the 24th minute of injury time in a final, and doing literally anything else, I would’ve done literally anything else — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) January 18, 2026

ALWAYS WATCH AFCON

ALWAYS WATCH AFCON — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) January 18, 2026

the fucking confetti at the Morocco fanzone lol. You think it can’t get any better and it keeps getting better anyway — 🇸🇳 AFCON Horace, tonicke purveyor 🇵🇸 (@eff_hey) January 18, 2026

Didn’t realise Diaz was the tournament top scorer as well. If they give him the Golden Boot on the pitch after this then my faith in football will be restored. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) January 18, 2026

