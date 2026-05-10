Andros Townsend has again taken to TikTok to spread what he believes is the truth about sunglasses.

In case you missed it, the ex-Spurs and Crystal Palace winger posted on the video-based social media platform in the week, highlighting what he believed was a social mistake – wearing sunglasses.

In the first video, Townsend appeared like a man who had just had a brainwave whilst in the shower but his new video seems more along the Le Tissier route of conspiracy theory.

“Society often tells us to hide from the sun, and when we are in the sun, to cover our eyes.”

It’s not really society that says that, more science, but go on…

“But your eyes actually play a huge role in how your body responds to sunlight. Your eyes detect brightness and light frequencies. They then send signals to the brain.”

Okay, all seems fairly straightforward so far and plausible…

“Your brain then sends the relevant UV protection back into your body to protect against the sun.”

And off the deep end we go. What does this even mean? If we look at the sun long enough, our skin will suddenly produce sunscreen lotion? Instead of sweat, we will all have SPF50 coming out of our pores?

Do you know what the eye’s actual defence to UV light is? Blinking. So essentially, not looking directly at the sun.

“So when you then block that light with dark sunglasses, you actually change the information that your brain receives from your eyes about the environment around you.”

Yes, sunglasses do ‘change the information that your brain receives from your eyes’ and the change of that message is mainly one of “thank you, I am no longer dealing with my eyes being burned out by harmful UV light.”

“For example, your brain then doesn’t produce the right amount of melanin, which is the body’s natural UV protection, and leaves us more at risk of burning.”

This is a bit like saying “don’t bother to bring a life boat because us humans can scoop water out with our hands.”

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It may be true but the reality is there are plenty of things on earth that will quite easily kill humans and we have no ‘natural’ defence for it.

“So do yourself a favour. Ditch the sunglasses and let your eyes do their job.”

I was under the impression that the job of my eyes was to see? Which is a lot harder to do with cataracts.

To make it even worse, someone in the comments suggested they love staring at the sun and Townsend replied: “Don’t know if this is a troll, but there are many health benefits, first thing in the morning and last thing before the sun goes down.”

What health benefits other than literally burning out your own eyes? At least with Le Tissier’s outbursts, he is often in the pocket of someone paying him. Townsend’s one-man war against Ray-Bans seems to be entirely self-funded.

Perhaps in Townsend’s world, we should stop using anything that has been invented by humans in order to protect us. Forget seatbelts or buildings or even the shin pads he wears. Not needed according to Townsend.

The thing with footballers turned conspiracy theorists is they never seem to let a cause go so stay tuned for the inevitable part three of Townsend’s personal war on sunglasses.

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