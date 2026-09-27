Angel Di Maria might have flopped at Manchester United, but his efforts on either side of that blip with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG will live longer in the memory – not to mention the impression he made over nearly 150 caps for Argentina.

These days, Di Maria is back where it all began, his hometown team Rosario Central. And even at the ripe age of 38, he’s just helped them win a trophy never seen before in their cabinet.

Some players just never lose it.

Rosario faced Estudiantes on Saturday in the Supercopa Internacional. It’s a bit like a Community Shield, but a bit more complicated. Allow us to explain…

The two teams that face off in the Supercopa Internacional are the winners of the Trofeo de Campeones and the top team in the Liga Profesional de Futbol aggregate table.

If you’re wondering why the need to say ‘aggregate’ table, well, the Argentine top flight is split into two separate tournaments: the Torneo Apertura and the Torneo Clausura.

The winners of the Apertura and the Clausura – the second tournament ending with a knockout system from a round of 16 all the way to the final – face off for the Trofeo de Campeones.

It was Estudiantes who won that final, earning their place in the Supercopa Internacional along with Rosario, who gained the most aggregate points across the two stages of the league.

Right, now that’s all cleared up, onto the good stuff. Rosario fell behind in the first minute, but feast your eyes on how Di Maria equalised midway through the first half.

You’d have guessed from that angle that Di Maria would be trying to curl it in to the top left corner, going around the wall to where the keeper had left the space.

Nope. He hit the ball with enough whip to go over the wall and fly into the top corner of the side the keeper – that’s Fernando Muslera, by the way, the guy who went off at half time after his error for Uruguay against Spain at the World Cup – was covering.

But we’ll cut Muslera some slack here. He’s been through enough this year. This was all about the ferocity of Di Maria’s shot.

Well worthy of the classic Argentine ‘goooooooooooooooooooooolazo‘ from the commentator.

Just look at that last angle from behind. The swerve. Oh my.

Di Maria wasn’t done there. He scored a second goal, this time from the penalty spot, deep into first-half stoppage time. Then, right at the end of the game, Julian Fernandez made it 3-1.

That was that, giving the crown to Rosario and a 36th career trophy to Di Maria. Not bad going, eh?

By Samuel Bannister

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