Fresh from winning the Premier League, Arsenal are looking to bolster their prospects of retaining their title by making big moves in the summer transfer market.

Star names like Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers have been constantly linked with the north London side who seemed determined to improve on their already very strong squad.

If Mikel Arteta gets his way, here’s how they could line up this season.

GK: David Raya

It would be hard to find anyone in the world that would improve Arsenal’s goalkeeper spot and it’s even harder to find a reason why you would drop Raya.

The Spanish shot-stopper has won the Golden Glove in the last three seasons and was crucial to Arsenal’s title-winning campaign. Barring any injury, he stays between the sticks.

RB: Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have two options for right back with Ben White and Timber fighting for the spot but if both are fit and healthy, it will be the latter who gets the nod.

He fits Arteta’s style perfectly as a physical defender but one who can push the ball up the field and contribute to Arsenal’s attacks. He’s still only 25 too so will improve in years to come.

CB: William Saliba

While Arsenal are looking at getting plenty of players in this summer, one of their main tasks is also keeping one of their best existing players at the club.

Saliba has an increasing list of admirers with Barcelona joining Real Madrid and PSG as fans of the 25-year-old.

The ball is in Arsenal’s court though with the Frenchman contracted until 2030 and reports are that a bid of €150m would be needed for him to be allowed to leave.

CB: Gabriel

Chief s**thouser Gabriel will continue to be an important part of Arsenal’s team in the coming season.

Saliba is arguably the better defender but Gabriel has a far higher goal threat with three in the league last season. Although the Premier League is said to be clamping down on grappling during corners.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

Like the right side, Arsenal have plenty of options for the left-back spot too.

It will be a battle between Calafiori and Piero Hincapie with the latter being used more in the run in last season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly meanwhile looks to have permanently converted to a midfield role.

CM: Declan Rice

Mr Reliable will again be a huge part of any success Arsenal will hope to have.

The only barrier to his success will be fatigue with an already long season followed now by a deep World Cup run by England. Make it to the final and Rice will have just 33 days until Arsenal’s opening game against Coventry.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

It is fair to describe Guimaraes as a complete midfielder for he is excellent going forward as well as defending his own half.

He scored nine goals in the Premier League last season even with time spent in the rehab room and Newcastle were notably worse when he was absent.

Getting him away from St James’ will be no easy feat though. Reports of a £70m bid seem about £30m shy of what Newcastle would want for their club captain and despite asking to leave, the suggestion is that Guimaraes will not kick up a fuss to force through a move.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s star boy will continue on the right wing but Saka has taken a notable dip in form since a lengthy injury.

Rumours are he is nursing an Achilles problem and with such a quick turnaround from the World Cup to the start of the Premier League season, it is hard to see how that will be resolved before the new campaign.

He is still very important for Arsenal, in particular at progressing the ball up the field, but for £300k a week, you would like to see more goal output.

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CAM: Morgan Rogers

Rogers has long been an Arsenal target but it will cost an awfully lot of money to prise him away from Aston Villa.

According to reports, Villa are starting negotiations at £110m and would likely not budge too much on that given how much Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes went for.

The reason as to why Arsenal want him is obvious, he is the perfect No. 10. He’s physically powerful whilst quick and is an excellent dribbler and finisher. Only 23 as well so likely to only improve as the years go on.

LW: Bradley Barcola

PSG’s embarrassment of riches when it comes to their forward options may play into Arsenal’s hands with Barcola possibly open to a move.

He has impressed for France but Arsenal could face competition from Liverpool who are also keen on the 23-year-old.

But improving the left wing is a must with Gabriel Martinelli looking long gone from his early potential.

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres may not be the absolute elite number nine that fans may have hoped he was but he did a serviceable job for the club last season.

The money spent means Arsenal seem unlikely to replace him after a year but he needs to improve his first touch if he wants to move up a level.

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