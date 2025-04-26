Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior among the superstar names looking to shine on the big stage.

Here’s how to watch El Clasico live – on television or streaming – if you’re based in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Believe it or not, but this is the first time that Spain’s two biggest and most successful clubs will meet in the Copa del Rey final since Gareth Bale’s iconic solo goal decided the 2014 final.

It’s been 11 years since then, and in that time we’ve seen clubs including Valencia, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao lift the trophy.

Barcelona bounced back from the 2014 defeat by winning the next four in a row, while Los Blancos have only won one of the last 10.

It’s been a relatively straightforward route to the final for Barcelona, who thrashed lower-league Barbastro 4-0, Real Betis 5-1, and Valencia 5-0 in the earlier rounds.

Hansi Flick’s treble-chasers then played out a madcap 4-4 draw at home to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semis before a more measured 1-0 victory away in the second leg.

Real Madrid’s semi-final actually mirrored their opponents’ in reverse, having played out a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad before they were pushed to extra time in a wild 4-4 draw in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had beaten Minera 5-0, Celta Vigo 5-2 (but only after extra time) and Leganes 3-2 in the earlier rounds.

The game is set to take place at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla and will kick off at 21:00 (GMT +1).

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to be sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury, while Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces a race to be fit and available after limping off in their recent Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

Mbappe was only given a one-match ban after his recent red card for a horror tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco.

The forward served that suspension in Real Madrid’s last-gasp 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao last weekend, but he remained absent for their unconvincing 1-0 win over Getafe in midweek.

The latest news from the Spanish press suggests that he’ll be included for the Spanish cup final after stepping up his recovery from the ankle knock in recent days.

How to watch in the United Kingdom & the Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports, the pay-TV sports broadcaster, picked up the rights to the latter stages of this season’s Copa del Rey back in February.

They showed both legs Barcelona and Real Madrid’s entertaining semi-finals and are your only port of call if you’re looking to watch the final.

The broadcasters’ rights portfolio in the UK and Republic of Ireland also includes exclusive rights to La Liga, so if you subscribe you’ll also be able to watch the run-in of the thrilling title race between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Just four points separate the historic rivals at the summit of the Spanish top flight and next month’s league meeting may well prove decisive in who gets their hands on the trophy.

The Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, the United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, Top 14 (rugby), NHL ice hockey, and the Nascar stock car racing series are also shown on Premier Sports, if any of those take your fancy.

There are a number of ways in which to set up a subscription – all of which can be set up via the Premier Sports website.

If you’re a Sky customer, you can add Premier Sports to your existing package for an annual price of £11.99 a month, or a monthly price of £15.99 (cancellable at 30 days’ notice). There’s also the option to pay for an annual package for £99.00 upfront.

You can also set up a streaming subscription for desktop and Premier Sports Apps on mobile and tablet for the same prices.

Alternatively, you can set up a subscription if you’re a Virgin Media TV customer.

Finally, if you’re looking for a decent option to stream on your television without Sky or Virgin, you can subscribe via Amazon. There’s a monthly option to watch through a Firestick, or you can add it as an app if you’re already an existing Amazon Prime customer for £15.99 a month.

