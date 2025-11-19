Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and social media exploded after Steve Clarke’s side beat Denmark.

The game was filled with drama and Scotland have now officially qualified for the tournament next summer, thanks to late goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

We’ve gone through social media and have rounded up the best reactions to Scotland getting over the line.

Scotland fans waking up with the worst and best hangover they’ve ever had tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/nTDdbf2mcb — ジェームズ ⚡️ (@MaedaMealOfThat) November 18, 2025

SOUND ON 🎧 This radio commentary from Alasdair Lamont!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/tRFtHXp7H2 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

Scotland, England & Ireland meeting at the airport in 2026 for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/KHAgsWFMEA — ᴍɪᴏᴠꜱᴋɪ_ꜱᴢɴ 🇲🇰 (@Miovski_SZN) November 18, 2025

Sit back and enjoy Steven Thompson and James McFadden going absolutely wild on commentary 😅🎉#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/oOC5NoxVUY — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

Scorer of a goal from the halfway line to get Scotland to the world cup. pic.twitter.com/HQsMUvutEq — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) November 18, 2025

Genuinely can’t see anyone other than Scotland winning this World Cup. What a team man. — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) November 18, 2025

Scotland thanking Belarus for drawing with Denmark pic.twitter.com/4Fqpd497Qy — 𝐃𝐈𝐆𝐁 (@_DIGB) November 18, 2025

Archie Gemmill has gone from best Scotland goal ever to 4th in just over an hour. — SteveArmo ⚫️🟠 (@sarm0161) November 18, 2025

They think the wait is over- IT IS NOW!! #Scotland are off to the #FIFAWorldCup at last!! pic.twitter.com/96tBthyyOS — David Tanner (@DavidTannerTV) November 18, 2025

I think they call this limbs! 🦵 🙌🏼 Take a bow, Kenny McLean! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏆 #SCOTLAND pic.twitter.com/SSvJEkaFuq — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 18, 2025

0.01(xG) WHAT A WAY FOR SCOTLAND TO QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP 🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lt85EgvswU — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) November 18, 2025

The Top 3 Scotland goals of all time 1. 18th November 2025

2. 18th November 2025

3. 18th November 2025 — John McGinley (@jhnmcgnly) November 18, 2025

THAT is why you put Scotland games on council tele. Millions will have got to see that. A once in a generation match for those that were lucky enough to attend pic.twitter.com/V4L1mR7emI — Scotland’s Coefficient (@scotlandscoeff1) November 18, 2025

Can picture it already, June next year, weathers superb, pubs granted a late license for a week (all that’s required). First game’s a Saturday 10pm kick off. Boozers rammed, anticipation is rife… Scotland 0-2 Algeria — Richy (@R1130_) November 17, 2025

‘I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today’ ❤️ Andy Robertson on what it means to qualify for the World Cup ⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ngJ2TV7LLj — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

