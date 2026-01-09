Brendan Rodgers has made an excellent start to his career at Al-Qadsiah and his triumph over Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo was his best moment yet.

After leaving Celtic in October, Rodgers was only out of work for a couple of months before moving to Saudi Arabia in December to join Al-Qadsiah.

Impressively, he’s managed to have an instant impact at the club, collecting 10 points from his first four league matches in charge.

His latest win against Al-Nassr was undoubtedly his most impressive and he’s highlighted some of the opposition’s key weaknesses in the process.

Al-Qadsiah found themselves two goals up after 66 minutes before Ronaldo scored a consolation penalty, which saw the game end 2-1.

After the game, Rodgers highlighted the two key weaknesses that his side targeted against Al-Nassr.

“My philosophy is based on attacking intensity, and I like my team to attack with balance. We could have scored more than two goals, and we were unlucky with the penalty,” he said after the game.

“We analysed Al-Nassr’s weaknesses, particularly their defensive organisation and pressing. We tried to force them to play long balls, and when they find time to pass, they have talented players who can do so.

“A fantastic win for us, and we dedicate this victory to all our fans and everyone in Al-Khobar.

“We played for a great club, against Al-Nassr, with great fighting spirit and determination. This is a special night for everyone.”

Despite Al-Nassr making a record-breaking start to the season, winning all 10 of their opening matches, they now find themselves second in the league and trail Al-Hilal by four points.

Jorge Jesus’ side are now winless in their last three league matches and face top of the table Al-Hilal in their next game on Monday.

If Ronaldo’s side lost that game, they would be seven points adrift of their title rivals which would be a bitter blow.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has failed to win the league title in any of his previous three seasons with the club. Now in his fourth season with Al-Nassr, he’ll be desperate to get his hands on the trophy.

Following their latest defeat, Ronaldo took to social media and said: “This fight isn’t over. We keep working and we will rise together!”

During an interview with Arab News last year, he said: “It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting.

“Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments, but the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract, and believe that things will change.

“For Al-Nassr, we’ll keep pushing to win more titles.”

