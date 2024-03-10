Leeds United have picked up 10 more points than any other side in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Daniel Farke’s side have been almost flawless in 2024 so far. They’ve won 11 of their 12 Championship outings and came close to knocking Chelsea out of the FA Cup.

The club have conceded just three league goals since January 1 –nine fewer than the next-best defence over the same period. They’ve also scored 26 goals, with only Southampton scoring more over the same period.

It’s quite the turnaround for a side that ended 2023 on a miserable note, suffering back-to-back defeats to Preston and West Brom after Christmas – a result that left them 17 points behind runaway leaders Leicester and nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

In less than two months, Leeds have clawed back that gap to move up to second in the Championship table – and sit only three points behind Leicester.

Promotion-chasers Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich all have similarly respectable records in 2024 so far, averaging about two points per game with 20, 22 and 24 points respectively from their last dozen-or-so matches.

Elsewhere, Norwich and Coventry have been in fine fettle. The two sides are hovering around play-off places but have momentum behind them, having registered the second and fourth-best records in the division respectively.

At the other end of the table, Rotherham’s yo-yo existence looks set to continue with relegation all but confirmed. The Millers are 20 points adrift of safety and have the worst Championship record of 2024, having picked up just two points from their last 12 outings.

Here’s how the Championship table since the turn of the year shapes up. All teams have played 12 matches unless otherwise specified.

1. Leeds United – 34pts, GD +23

2. Norwich City – 24pts, GD +12

3. Ipswich Town – 24pts, GD +10

4. Coventry City – 23pts, GD +8

5. Southampton – 22pts, GD +11 (Played 11)

6. Leicester City – 20pts, GD +8

7. Hull City – 19pts, GD +1

8. Sheffield Wednesday – 19pts, GD -4

9. Cardiff City – 19pts, GD -6

10. West Bromwich Albion – 18pts, GD +5 (Played 11)

11. Preston North End – 18pts, GD +5 (Played 11)

12. Queens Park Rangers – 18pts, GD +1

13. Middlesbrough – 14pts, GD -1 (Played 11)

14. Swansea City – 14pts, GD -6 (Played 11)

15. Millwall – 14pts, GD -8

16. Huddersfield Town – 13pts, GD -1 (Played 11)

17. Plymouth Argyle – 13pts, GD -5

18. Stoke City – 13pts, GD -8

19. Birmingham City – 11pts, GD -7 (Played 11)

20. Sunderland – 10pts, GD -3

21. Blackburn Rovers – 10pts, GD -4

22. Watford – 10pts, GD -5

23. Bristol City – 8pts, GD -5 (Played 11)

24. Rotherham United – 2pts, GD -21