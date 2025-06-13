The Club World Cup kicks off this weekend and clubs will be set for a major financial boost from the tournament.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the two English representatives and they could earn as much as £97m from the lucrative tournament, with even the worst performing team picking up millions just for appearing in the US-based competition.

The tournament kicks off on 14 June (UK time) and fans can watch every game here free.

Clubs from Europe will get a minimum of £9.9million for participating in the tournament. This is more than clubs from any other continent because it is based on ‘sporting and commercial’ criteria, according to organisers.

The European club with the most ‘value’ will earn £29million before they have even kicked a ball.

There will then be prize money for wins and draws in the group stage of the tournament. Every team gets £1.5m for a win and £800,000 for a draw in the group stage in what could be a game-changing amount for some of the smaller clubs in the tournament.

The prize money then ramps up for the knockout stages with £5.8m on offer for the round of 16. A quarter-final appearance will net teams £10.1million, with a semi-final worth £16.2million. The losing finalist will get £23.2million while the winner will earn £30million in prize money.

It means the overall winner of the tournament can expect around £97million in revenue – which is not far off the prize on offer for the Champions League.

The prize is being offered thanks to sponsorship by Saudi Arabian state oil company Aramco and state investment firm PIF, as well as a mega £800m payment from streaming service DAZN for the rights to show all 63 games.

Despite the major investment in the tournament, DAZN is streaming every game completely free for anybody who signs up to create an account here. You can watch all of the games online or via the DAZN app on your smart TV.

