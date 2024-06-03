Copa America 2024: Every pre-tournament friendly including Brazil, Argentina, USMNT…

The 2024 edition of the Copa America is just weeks away and the 16 finalists are poised to play their final warm-up matches before the tournament kicks off in the United States.

Defending champions Argentina are favourites to defend their crown, with Brazil, Uruguay and the hosts USA all looking to dethrone Lionel Messi and co.

The finals will also be graced by some unfancied teams like Bolivia, Jamaica and Panama who will all be looking to do more than simply make up the numbers.

Below is the list of international friendlies involving sides taking part in the 2024 Copa America, with the 16 finalists listed in bold type.

Match times are all Eastern Time and subject to change. Eastern Time is five hours behind British Summer Time and three hours ahead of Pacific Day Time.

June 5

Mexico vs. Uruguay (9 p.m. ET)

June 6

Netherlands vs. Canada (2:45 p.m. ET)

June 7

Peru vs. Paraguay (6 p.m. ET)

June 8

United States vs. Colombia (5:30 p.m. ET)

Mexico vs. Brazil (8:30 p.m. ET)

June 9

France vs. Canada (3:15 p.m. ET)

June 10

Argentina vs. Ecuador (6 p.m. ET)

June 11

Chile vs. Paraguay (8 p.m. ET)

June 12

United States vs. Brazil (7 p.m. ET)

Ecuador vs. Bolivia (8:30 p.m. ET)

June 14

Guatemala vs. Argentina (6 p.m. ET)

El Salvador vs. Peru (8:30 p.m. ET)

June 15

Colombia vs. Bolivia (5 p.m. ET)

June 16

Ecuador vs. Honduras (3:30 p.m. ET)

June 17

Panama vs. Paraguay (6:30 p.m. ET)