The haters were out in force following the bombshell that Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his last game for the Portugal national team.

Jorge Jesus, who served as Ronaldo’s manager at Al-Nassr last season, left the 41-year-old striker as an unused substitute for a 2-1 victory over Norway earlier this week. He explained the decision in a press conference, after the veteran appeared unhappy at being left on the bench. His explanation does not appear to have gone down well.

Ronaldo had played 67 minutes, without scoring, in Portugal’s Nations League opener against Wales. It now appears a distinct possibility that was his final appearance for the national team.

As the news broke on Wednesday evening, Ronaldo posted the following statement on social media:

“After the National Team Coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I made the decision to leave the National Team camp.

“In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself.

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

Piers Morgan, of course, backed up his favourite player by promising that the real truth will be revealed, hinting that another nauseatingly sycophantic interview might be in the pipeline.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes and reactions from social media:

Jorge Jesus going to tell the players in the dressing room that Ronaldo has left the camp😂. pic.twitter.com/V2qZhU5Lhg — ZyRo🏌️‍♂️ (@ZyRo7x10) September 30, 2026

How Ronaldo was moving in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/MwLPepG49L https://t.co/QRiE6OEmDa — 🇦🇱☣️ (@BaldeWaves) September 30, 2026

Les argentins pleurent parce que Messi s'en va, les portuguais pleurent parce que Ronaldo ne veut pas partir. 😭 — Momo_🎱 (@momo_sow0) September 30, 2026

Ronaldo at the 2030 world cup when he sees Ronaldo Jnr being told to warm up instead of him pic.twitter.com/qsiGPdTFnn — DAVESON™ (@Davesonude) September 30, 2026

Cristiano: no dia que não precisarem mais de mim aqui, vou embora. Jorge Jesus: pic.twitter.com/plMSVEXWEG — SAMENGO (@samengo_ofc) September 30, 2026

I'm going to tell Piers Morgan" meme just got its 2026 sequel 😭😭😂 https://t.co/DMHdJwWl81 pic.twitter.com/ERFIqOzdge — Johnny Cortes (@johnnycortes) September 30, 2026

We’ve normalised making this guy feel special to such an extent that I don’t think people realise just how truly insane this sentence actually is. pic.twitter.com/uAgoW8kXey — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) September 30, 2026

Imagine someone told you 15 years ago that Ronaldo‘s final game for Portugal would become a meme and fail comp on social media instead of something emotional https://t.co/VIS0sf6juK — – (@MusialaEra) September 30, 2026

Portugal puede hacer la cosa más graciosa del mundo en 2030 https://t.co/oDCzHSURXF — Darjeeling RM (@DarjeelingRP) September 30, 2026

And Portugal are the 2030 FIFA World Cup champions. Messi fans: pic.twitter.com/qKCYoSzAcw — FootyCuler💙❤️ (@barca_supremacy) September 30, 2026

READ NEXT: 9 times Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a massive sulk: Transfermarkt, Carragher, Ballon d’Or…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every manager that Cristiano Ronaldo has played under?