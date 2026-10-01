logo
logo
Go Ad-Free

Cristiano Ronaldo haters rejoice as latest Portugal strop inspires 20 hilarious memes & reactions

Add as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo Homelander Meme Leaves Portugal
Uncanny.

The haters were out in force following the bombshell that Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his last game for the Portugal national team.

Jorge Jesus, who served as Ronaldo’s manager at Al-Nassr last season, left the 41-year-old striker as an unused substitute for a 2-1 victory over Norway earlier this week. He explained the decision in a press conference, after the veteran appeared unhappy at being left on the bench. His explanation does not appear to have gone down well.

Ronaldo had played 67 minutes, without scoring, in Portugal’s Nations League opener against Wales. It now appears a distinct possibility that was his final appearance for the national team.

As the news broke on Wednesday evening, Ronaldo posted the following statement on social media:

“After the National Team Coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I made the decision to leave the National Team camp.

“In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself.

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

Piers Morgan, of course, backed up his favourite player by promising that the real truth will be revealed, hinting that another nauseatingly sycophantic interview might be in the pipeline.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest memes and reactions from social media:

 

 

READ NEXT: 9 times Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a massive sulk: Transfermarkt, Carragher, Ballon d’Or…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every manager that Cristiano Ronaldo has played under?

Cristiano Ronaldo