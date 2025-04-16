According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his contract with Al-Nassr and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about his new deal.

The Portuguese superstar joined the Saudi Pro League side in January 2023 and since then, he’s scored an impressive 96 goals in 105 appearances.

With the 40-year-old seemingly on the verge of penning a fresh deal with the club, we’ve gathered everything you need to know.

When does Ronaldo’s current contract expire?

Upon joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, which is valid until the summer of 2025.

Considering that deal is set to expire in just a few months, it’s no surprise that Al-Nassr are now pushing for his renewal.

When will Ronaldo sign his new contract?

According to Marca, Al-Nassr began negotiations with Ronaldo and his team in January this year.

The club are now hopeful that he will commit to his new contract in the coming weeks, with the contract signing currently being described as ‘imminent’.

How long will Ronaldo’s new contract be?

According to the latest reports, Ronaldo will sign a two-year contract extension that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

The deal will also reportedly include an optional third year that could see him playing until 2028, when he’s 43 years old.

How much will Ronaldo earn after signing his new contract?

Despite already being the highest-paid footballer in the world, Ronaldo is set to land a pay rise when he signs his new deal.

The 40-year-old is currently taking home an annual salary of €200million (£172m) and this new deal is set to eclipse that figure.

Ronaldo will therefore remain the highest-paid footballer for the foreseeable future and he will earn over £516million if he does spend another three years in Saudi Arabia.

It’s also been claimed that CR7 will be given a five per cent shareholding in Al-Nassr, which will no doubt be worth a pretty penny.

Can Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals?

If CR7 does commit to this new contract with Al-Nassr, he does stand a very good chance of reaching the 1,000-goal landmark before he retires.

As of writing, he averages a goal every 96 minutes for Al-Nassr. He’s currently 67 goals shy of scoring 1,000, meaning it will likely take him around 6,432 more minutes of football until he reaches that figure. For context, that’s the equivalent of 72 more matches.

What trophies has Ronaldo won in Saudi Arabia?

Despite scoring countless goals for Al-Nassr, all of the major trophies have managed to evade CR7 during his stint in Saudi Arabia so far.

He did manage to win the Arab Club Champions Cup back in 2023, although that’s not considered a ‘major’ trophy in the region.

If he does extend his deal, he’ll no doubt be desperate to get his hands on the Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League and King’s Cup in the coming years.

