While Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup, there’s a chance that Cristiano Ronaldo could still play in the competition.

His eternal rival, Lionel Messi, will be present at the tournament this summer as Inter Miami gained qualification after winning the Supporters’ Shield last year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants the biggest stars on the planet to take part in the competition and there’s a slim chance that Ronaldo could part, but how?

Ronaldo’s contract situation

Following another trophyless season for CR7 in Saudi Arabia, his long-term future with Al-Nassr is currently up in the air.

The 40-year-old forward has been in talks over a renewal for the past few months, but negotiations seem to have hit a snag in recent weeks.

According to Marca, Ronaldo began negotiations regarding his contract back in January with a two-year deal on the table.

That supposed contract offer also reportedly includes an optional third year that could see him playing until 2028, when he’s 43 years old.

However, following Al-Nassr’s elimination from the AFC Champions League and stuttering league form, he’s now having second thoughts about renewing his deal.

His existing deal with the Saudi club is valid until the end of June, but there’s a chance that he could leave before that.

Club World Cup transfer window

The Club World Cup will officially begin on the 15th of June when Al Ahly take on Inter Miami.

In usual circumstances, the summer transfer window wouldn’t open until the middle of June, although an exception has been made this year.

To allow clubs competing in the competition to sign players ahead of time, a mini transfer window will open between Sunday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 10th.

Players like Ronaldo will therefore be eligible to move prior to the tournament starting, if there’s interest in the 40-year-old.

For example, it’s already been suggested that Real Madrid could look to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to the tournament starting, in order to give themselves a better chance of winning.

Who could sign Ronaldo?

At this stage, Ronaldo’s camp haven’t held any official talks with any side other than Al-Nassr.

However, clubs will have been made aware of his current contract situation and they could be tempted to offer him a short-term deal while they compete at the Club World Cup.

A romantic return to Real Madrid has been mooted on several occasions, but seems unlikely at this stage.

Prior to Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr, he was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and those links have resurfaced in recent months.

However, former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda thinks that the Premier League club would struggle to integrate CR7 into their squad.

“I remember when the owners took over, they were assessing the possibility of signing him,” Malouda told Racing Tipster.

“It would be more like a marketing and media coup than anything, really, in terms of sports logic.”

It’s also been rumoured that Ronaldo could return to Sporting upon his contract in Saudi Arabia expiring. However, that wouldn’t allow him to play at the Club World Cup as the Portuguese side didn’t qualify.

At this stage, it still seems like a long shot that Ronaldo will play in the tournament this summer, but given his current contract situation, it’s still a possibility. Watch this space.

