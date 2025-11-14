logo
Ronaldo's red card has bought out everybody's funny side.

11 of the funniest internet reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card vs. Ireland

Michael Lee

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card during Portugal’s World Cup qualifying defeat against the Republic of Ireland was predictably latched upon by a slew of social media comedians.

With Portugal trailing 2-0 to Troy Parrott’s first-half double, Ronaldo clashed with Dara O’Shea in the Ireland penalty area on the hour mark.

Contesting ahead of an expected cross, the 40-year-old shunted his elbow into O’Shea’s back, sending the Ipswich defender tumbling to the turf.

Referee Glenn Nyberg spotted the incident and showed Ronaldo a yellow card, but, having been urged to review it on the pitch-side monitor by the video assistant referee, the Swedish official came back with a red card.

Instead of quietly accepting his punishment, Ronaldo sarcastically applauded the Irish fans and exchanged words with Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson before exiting the stage.

“He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee,” said Hallgrimsson when asked about their touchline exchange, which ended with a handshake.

“It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me – unless I got into his head.”

Asked if he spoke to Ronaldo after the game, Hallgrimsson added: “No, I think we spoke enough when he came off.

“There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say.”

Ronaldo may now be banned from Portugal’s opening World Cup matches if they confirm qualification on Sunday, as FIFA usually imposes a minimum two-game ban for violent conduct.

While the veteran striker simmers, everybody on social media immediately took to their keyboards and gave their hottest takes on Ronaldo’s red card…

GOAT debate

Dunphy

First red

Retire

Embarrassing

Role model

Moments before disaster

Justice

Pub

World Cup

Messi

