Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card during Portugal’s World Cup qualifying defeat against the Republic of Ireland was predictably latched upon by a slew of social media comedians.

With Portugal trailing 2-0 to Troy Parrott’s first-half double, Ronaldo clashed with Dara O’Shea in the Ireland penalty area on the hour mark.

Contesting ahead of an expected cross, the 40-year-old shunted his elbow into O’Shea’s back, sending the Ipswich defender tumbling to the turf.

Referee Glenn Nyberg spotted the incident and showed Ronaldo a yellow card, but, having been urged to review it on the pitch-side monitor by the video assistant referee, the Swedish official came back with a red card.

Instead of quietly accepting his punishment, Ronaldo sarcastically applauded the Irish fans and exchanged words with Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson before exiting the stage.

“He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee,” said Hallgrimsson when asked about their touchline exchange, which ended with a handshake.

“It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me – unless I got into his head.”

Asked if he spoke to Ronaldo after the game, Hallgrimsson added: “No, I think we spoke enough when he came off.

“There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say.”

Ronaldo may now be banned from Portugal’s opening World Cup matches if they confirm qualification on Sunday, as FIFA usually imposes a minimum two-game ban for violent conduct.

While the veteran striker simmers, everybody on social media immediately took to their keyboards and gave their hottest takes on Ronaldo’s red card…

GOAT debate

Great to finally settle the debate of who’s better, Ronaldo or Troy Parrott pic.twitter.com/xDZI64wDuq — Fisted Away (@fistedaway) November 13, 2025

Dunphy

Dunphy knew This fella, Ronaldo, is a cod pic.twitter.com/B7BoPyHpGH — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) November 13, 2025

First red

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first time being sent off for Portugal being against Ireland #IRLPOR https://t.co/a5BqyprBfC pic.twitter.com/QwqOFbYcNe — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) November 13, 2025

Retire

Ronaldo should go home and be a family man — Zito (@_Zeets) November 13, 2025

Embarrassing

Cristiano Ronaldo please stop embarrassing yourself for once — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) November 14, 2025

Role model

I dont care how technically good Cristiano Ronaldo is. As a sportsperson, team player, human being there’s almost nothing to admire or idolise about him. pic.twitter.com/kIJedAKHbW — Roibeard Breathnach 🇮🇪 (@rfwalsh86) November 13, 2025

Moments before disaster

Cristiano Ronaldo moments before disaster who’s crying now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xtRaJWrHX0 — Owen (@Owene2220) November 13, 2025

Justice

Ronaldo could shoot someone dead in broad daylight in 4K and his fans would say “The Justice System Is Against Ronaldo” https://t.co/5TGoe7aJjT — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) November 13, 2025

Pub

Irish channel RTÈ have a live show from a pub after their match against Portugal. They’re currently 2-0 up against 10 men as Ronaldo has been sent off. The pub at 22:15: pic.twitter.com/vTqYHO9bR1 — SPFL Mediawatch (@SPFLWatch) November 13, 2025

World Cup

Ronaldo might miss the first game at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/t0Brstr8IS — G (@Gideoomatic) November 13, 2025

Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo got sent off and the whole stadium erupted chanting Messi’s name 😭 pic.twitter.com/mlg1L7hQDZ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 13, 2025

READ NEXT: Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s disciplinary records: Yellow cards, red cards…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent off against?

