It happens to all of us.

He may have played over 250 Premier League games, but Duncan Ferguson has suffered a plight similar to every man in his 50s as he simply cannot get technology to work.

The former Everton striker was appearing on the Overlap but was away from the studio as he was recently named manager of the Northern Irish team Glentoran.

As he sat down to speak with the presenter and Mark Crossley, he was asked if he was able to connect his phone to the wifi rather than mobile data, at which point he got increasingly more and more frustrated with his language becoming bluer and bluer.

“I need the password,” he said with the urgency of someone who has used their phone as a friend lifeline on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and having declared himself unfit to do it alone, he sets about the Glentoran training ground in search of someone with answers.

He then says he will have to invade a “team meeting”, begging the question of, shouldn’t he be in that? and the puzzled image of him going downstairs sees him arrive at the first person with a pulse and asking them “what’s the password in here lad?”

When the answer is “don’t know boss”, he gets called “another f**king numpty like me.”

He then grabs one of his players, Marcus Kane, who looks about as stressed as someone about to take a penalty in an FA Cup final, as he desperately tries any combination he can think of with Big Dunc continuing to shout “does anyone know the wifi code?”

Kane then follows Ferguson into yet another different room at which point you hear the former Everton player say “f**king someone must know the f**king wifi password for f**ks sake.”

It should also be stated that you may be reading this and thinking he is getting aggressive. He is one of the hardest Premier League players ever, of course.

But you can also sense absolutely no threat in his voice and instead it is the sounds of a man becoming increasingly frustrated with technology.

Then someone called Declan gets called to “step up.” We checked who this was and it’s the club’s physio so “wifi passwords” are not really in his job description.

You then get a fantastic shot of four men peering over a mobile phone and yet none of them being able to work it out, which puts Crossley in stitches.

The latest failed password attempt then brings out some more swearing from Big Dunc who says “and I thought I was f**king useless” as the players and physio desperately try even more passwords.

The phone then freezes, at which point Crossley jokes “I hope you lads can control a football.”

Big Dunc does eventually manage to get onto the wifi and back on the call, stating it was “the blind leading the blind.”

Glentoran are away at Coleraine tonight so hopefully he’s calmed down in time.

By Sam Cooper

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