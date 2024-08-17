Eric Cantona’s insane ‘TV punditry debut’ was straight out of a David Lynch movie

When push comes to shove, football is an entertainment industry. Of course there is entertainment to be found in tactics and strategy, and there’s a certain type of pervert who loves a solid defensive display, but the whole point of football is entertainment. And that’s why Eric Cantona is box office.

The French icon made his punditry debut on the Premier League’s direct feed of the season’s curtain-opener between Manchester United and Fulham on Friday night, when he was asked a couple of questions by host Julia Stewart.

Stewart asked Cantona who he thought would win the Premier League Golden Boot this season, to which King Eric replied, “We’ll see…”

Cheers for that, Eric.

Stewart then asked the ex-United striker what he thought this year’s Premier League had in store for the millions of watching fans. Cantona took a moment to pause, give an almost imperceptible snort of mirth from his nose, and muttered, “Television…” before getting up, removing his microphone, and walking off set.

Before leaving, though, Cantona delivered a classically weird monologue to camera. A monologue that went as follows:

“We call this the beautiful game, but how many people in this world don’t even own a television? What of them? How can we sell this [the Premier League] to them?