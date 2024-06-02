Euro 2024 friendlies: Full schedule of warm-up matches including England & Scotland…
The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is just around the corner, as 24 teams from across the continent prepare to compete for the right to be crowned kings of Europe.
The tournament, hosted by Germany, runs from June 14 until July 14 and will see 51 matches played across 10 venues.
Favourites France, England, Portugal and the hosts Germany will line up against some less familiar faces such as Albania, Slovenia and debutants Georgia.
But before the action begins, there will be a warm-up period, where sides will test themselves in non-competitive action to get ready for the tournament proper.
We’ve compiled a list of friendly matches between now and the start of the Euros on June 14, featuring the 24 nations that will compete in this summer’s finals.
June 3
Gibraltar vs. Scotland
Croatia vs. North Macedonia
Albania vs. Liechtenstein
England vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Germany vs. Ukraine
June 4
Romania vs. Bulgaria
Slovenia vs. Armenia
Switzerland vs. Estonia
Portugal vs. Finland
Republic of Ireland vs. Hungary
Austria vs. Serbia
Italy vs. Turkey
READ NEXT: Euro 2024 Power Ranking: England 3rd as every team ranked from worst to best…
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 5+ European Championship goals?
June 5
San Marino vs. Slovakia
Denmark vs. Sweden
Belgium vs. Montenegro
France vs. Luxembourg
Spain vs. Andorra
June 6
Netherlands vs. Canada
READ: Euro 2024 squads: Every preliminary and confirmed squad from all 24 nations
June 7
Czech Republic vs. Malta
Albania vs. Azerbaijan
Scotland vs. Finland
England vs. Iceland
Poland vs. Ukraine
Germany vs. Greece
Romania vs. Liechtenstein
June 8
Slovenia vs. Bulgaria
Sweden vs. Serbia
Switzerland vs. Austria
Hungary vs. Israel
Portugal vs. Croatia
Denmark vs. Norway
Belgium vs. Luxembourg
Spain vs. Northern Ireland
June 9
Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovakia vs. Wales
Montenegro vs. Georgia
France vs. Canada
READ: 13 players we can’t believe have never won the Euros: Mbappe, Maldini, Lahm…
June 10
Czech Republic vs. North Macedonia
Poland vs Turkey
Netherlands vs Iceland
June 11
Moldova vs Ukraine
Portugal vs Republic of Ireland