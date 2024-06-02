Euro 2024 friendlies: Full schedule of warm-up matches including England & Scotland…

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is just around the corner, as 24 teams from across the continent prepare to compete for the right to be crowned kings of Europe.

The tournament, hosted by Germany, runs from June 14 until July 14 and will see 51 matches played across 10 venues.

Favourites France, England, Portugal and the hosts Germany will line up against some less familiar faces such as Albania, Slovenia and debutants Georgia.

But before the action begins, there will be a warm-up period, where sides will test themselves in non-competitive action to get ready for the tournament proper.

We’ve compiled a list of friendly matches between now and the start of the Euros on June 14, featuring the 24 nations that will compete in this summer’s finals.

June 3



Gibraltar vs. Scotland

Croatia vs. North Macedonia

Albania vs. Liechtenstein

England vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Germany vs. Ukraine

June 4

Romania vs. Bulgaria

Slovenia vs. Armenia

Switzerland vs. Estonia

Portugal vs. Finland

Republic of Ireland vs. Hungary

Austria vs. Serbia

Italy vs. Turkey

READ NEXT: Euro 2024 Power Ranking: England 3rd as every team ranked from worst to best…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 5+ European Championship goals?

June 5

San Marino vs. Slovakia

Denmark vs. Sweden

Belgium vs. Montenegro

France vs. Luxembourg

Spain vs. Andorra

June 6

Netherlands vs. Canada

READ: Euro 2024 squads: Every preliminary and confirmed squad from all 24 nations

June 7

Czech Republic vs. Malta

Albania vs. Azerbaijan

Scotland vs. Finland

England vs. Iceland

Poland vs. Ukraine

Germany vs. Greece

Romania vs. Liechtenstein

June 8

Slovenia vs. Bulgaria

Sweden vs. Serbia

Switzerland vs. Austria

Hungary vs. Israel

Portugal vs. Croatia

Denmark vs. Norway

Belgium vs. Luxembourg

Spain vs. Northern Ireland

June 9

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovakia vs. Wales

Montenegro vs. Georgia

France vs. Canada

READ: 13 players we can’t believe have never won the Euros: Mbappe, Maldini, Lahm…

June 10

Czech Republic vs. North Macedonia

Poland vs Turkey

Netherlands vs Iceland

June 11

Moldova vs Ukraine

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland