Lionel Messi has yet another record to his name after he became the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Messi has so far proven that age is just a number and Argentina are looking very strong candidates to retain their title, all because of their famous number 10.

His goal against Jordan took him to seven consecutive matches, a new World Cup record, and here’s how he scored each of them.

Match 1: 2022 Round of 16 v Australia

Messi began this run with a typically Messi goal. In the 25th minute of Argentina’s match against Australia, he picks up the ball on the right flank, fizzes in a pass to Alexis Mac Allister who quickly gives it to Nicolás Otamendi in the box.

Otamendi actually miscontrols it but Messi picks up the pieces. Taking one half touch before bending it in at the far post. It was not right in the corner but Matt Ryan saw it late.

Match 2: 2022 Quarter-finals v Netherlands

Messi’s next goal came in Argentina’s epic quarter-final against the Netherlands.

After setting up the opener, Messi scored from the spot with a placed penalty into the right netting. Goalkeeper Andries Noppert didn’t even move.

Match 3: 2022 Semi-finals v Croatia

Messi’s semi-final goal was also from the spot, this time the opener v Croatia.

He went for the power option this time, smacking the ball into the top right corner.

Match 4: 2022 Final v France

The 2022 final was one for the ages with Messi and Kylian Mbappe trading goals.

Messi began the scoring, again via the spot as he finished into the bottom right corner in the 23rd minute.

With Mbappe having scored two goals to bring France level, the game went into extra time with Messi scoring once more.

It was not the prettiest goal of Messi’s career as he fumbled it in following a good save from Hugo Lloris but he did not care one bit.

Match 5: 2026 Group Stage v Algeria

Messi began this World Cup by reminding everyone that even at 38, he was not done yet.

Having had a goal ruled out for offside, he later picked the ball up near the edge of the box, was given a criminal amount of space before whipping it into the top right corner.

His second was an example of how Messi seems to have so much more time than everyone else as he latched onto a goalkeeper save and instead of rushing his shot, he simply placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

Messi completed his hat-trick with the stereotypical Messi goal. Touch on the edge of the area, finish into the bottom left corner.

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Match 6: 2026 Group Stage v Austria

Messi’s opener against Austria was a lovely bit of Argentine teamwork. The ball was crossed in low from the wing and Thiago Almada had the presence of mind to let it run through his legs.

Messi didn’t even break stride as he whipped it in at the left post.

His second that game was a mix of perseverance and some not great defending. After dribbling his way past the keeper, the Austrian defence should really have closed him down but he was given just enough time to rifle it in at the near post.

Match 7: 2026 Group Stage v Jordan

Messi’s goal to break the record came in a game when he was a rare substitute after Argentina’s qualification was already confirmed.

Once he was on the pitch, Messi was given a free kick which he duly converted, although keeper Yazeed Abulaila should probably have done better.

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