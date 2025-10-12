Steven Gerrard has pulled out of the race to become the next Rangers manager, leaving the vacancy open to several other candidates.

According to Sky Sports, the likes of Kieran McKenna, Ralph Hassenhutl and Rob Edwards are all contenders for the job, but Danny Rohl has emerged as the new frontrunner.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the German boss, who is currently being tipped as the favourite to replace Russell Martin.

Who is Danny Rohl?

Born in Zwickau, East Germany, Rohl is a former footballer who has since made a name for himself as a coach.

As a player, he was a defender and had short stints with FSV Zwickau, FC Sachsen and FC Eilenburg in the German lower divisions.

In 2010, he stopped playing in order to pursue a coaching career and has done well for himself since then.

He began his coaching journey at RB Leipzig and has also had coaching roles with Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team.

In October 2023, he landed his first managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, where he spent the next two years.

Was Danny Rohl a good manager at Sheffield Wednesday?

Considering the circumstances upon taking the job at Hillsborough, Rohl did a tremendous job during his spell in Sheffield.

He took over in October 2023, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship, having only picked up three points from their first 11 fixtures.

Wednesday looked like a nailed-on candidate for relegation, but the German coach managed to get things moving in the right direction.

During his first season with the club, Rohl won 50 points from 35 matches and managed to keep the club up on the last day of the season.

In 2024-25, he continued to progress the club and guided them to 12th in the table, a respectable finish given the club’s budget.

Why did Danny Rohl leave Sheffield Wednesday?

His exit from Hillsborough was somewhat controversial and didn’t sit well with a portion of the Wednesday fan base.

With the club experiencing financial problems throughout 2025, it was well documented that Rohl was applying for other jobs throughout the summer.

Despite being a highly-rated coach in the Championship, he didn’t manage to land another job, with some sources claiming his compensation fee at Sheffield Wednesday was too high.

He was heavily linked with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Werder Bremen, but those clubs were seemingly deterred by his pricey release clause.

Following weeks of uncertainty, Rohl eventually left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent in July.

What sort of football does Danny Rohl play?

During his time managing in England, Rohl proved to be an adaptable manager who usually shifted between a 4-2-3-1 formation or a 3-4-2-1, depending on the opponent.

Rohl’s side often looked to take advantage of the flanks, with wide men like Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba being key creative players for his side.

Unlike Martin, Rohl’s side were less possession-heavy and were more focused on counter-pressing and their roles off the ball.

During 2024-25, Sheffield Wednesday ranked 15th in the Championship for possession with 47.8%.

One weakness that his side regularly ran into was defending set-piece situations. Last season, they conceded 20 goals from set-pieces, the most of any Championship club, alongside Luton Town.

What has been said about Danny Rohl?

While the German boss has had some critics, the overwhelming verdict on the 36-year-old is very positive.

Plenty have tipped him to eventually manage at the highest level, including BBC Radio Sheffield reporter Rob Staton.

“Sometimes you come across a player or manager and just know they’re destined for big things,” Staton told BBC Sport in May.

“When I covered Leeds United’s promotion in 2020 it was clear Ben White would play at the highest level and when I worked the Hull City beat Jarrod Bowen was their star man.

“You get the same sense with Rohl. He’s on a pathway to the top. He’s already experienced it with Bayern Munich and Germany alongside Hansi Flick. You wouldn’t bet against him reaching similar heights on his own in the future.

“If nothing else, Wednesday fans can at least enjoy the fact his managerial journey started at Hillsborough.”

