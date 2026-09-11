The current/maybe former coach of Fenerbahce, Ismail Kartal, has gone radio silent after he remarkably resigned in a post-match press conference.

Kartal’s Fenerbahce drew 1-1 with Roma which, as admittedly not an expert on Turkish or Italian football, seems like a decent result but the manager clearly has high standards as during his post-match presser, he told the media he was off.

“I have been here three months. From the beginning of the season until today, the training sessions and camps we held with the players, and the efforts of our president, have been very helpful. Those were wonderful days,” Kartal said, in what no one would have expected was a build-up to his resignation.

“As of this evening, I congratulate my players and resign from my position.”

Now, we know Italian football isn’t what it once was but surely a 1-1 draw with Roma is not grounds to quit?

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The decision may more likely be due to Kartal appearing to be hit by a bottle thrown from the home crowd during the game, which would explain his behaviour far more than the result.

Kartal was very emphatic in his decision saying that he is resigning “with the intention of never returning.” This is coming from a man who has managed Fenerbahce on four separate occasions.

The weirdness of the whole situation took another turn when club president Aziz Yildirim revealed that no one knew about the intention to resign and went as far as to not accept Kartal’s resignation, meaning the whole club is now in limbo.

It was also an announcement that completely caught the players by surprise, not least Archie Brown who found out amid his own press conference and could not quite believe the news.

After the sun came up the next morning, the situation was no clearer. Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu revealed in the morning that Dirk Kuyt (remember him?) and Zeki Gole took charge of training with Kartal nowhere to be seen.

To make things even more mysterious, Kartal turned off his phone and was unreachable by the Fenerbahce board.

Eventually, a meeting was arranged between Kartal and the board in the hopes of convincing him to stay but after such a dramatic departure, it’s hard to see how he can even continue in his position.

Fenerbahce at least have the weekend to come to a decision with the club not playing again until Monday night, but it is less than ideal preparation for a game.

The Turkish side, which was coached by Jose Mourinho a couple of years ago, are ninth in the Super Lig having won two and lost two so far.

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