Sports Interactive’s beloved Football Manager series is set to return after a two-year absence. After not getting our fix in 2025, we simply cannot wait.

Details are just starting to emerge about the highly anticipated next instalment, with the publishers teasing early details about FM26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the long-awaited Football Manager 26 release.

When will the Football Manager 26 Beta be released?

“There will definitely be a period where people can try the game, for sure, but whether it’s called a beta or it’s early access, we will make the decision down the line,” Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s long-serving studio director, told Eurogamer.net.

We don’t have an exact release date yet, but if previous release schedules are anything to go by, we predict that some kind of Beta access perk for pre-orders will be available about a fortnight before the full game’s release.

If we’re to give an educated estimate, we reckon that’ll be sometime in late October.

When will Football Manager 26 be released in full?

No official release date has been announced, but Jacobson confirmed that Sports Interactive will be looking to release FM26 at a “broadly similar time of year” to previous editions.

That means around November 2026, in all likelihood, but it could be nearer to Christmas. Get ready to wave goodbye to your families.

Football Manager 2024 was released on December 7th, 2023. Football Manager 2023 was released on 8th November, 2022. And Football Manager 2022 came out on the same date the year before.

What’s been revealed about Football Manager 26?

Sports Interactive released a first look at FM26 on the Football Manager YouTube channel over the weekend.

The trailer teases the new-look 3D matchplay, along with the taglines:

“Built on new foundations. Where storytelling evolves.

“Deeper immersion. Fluid football. Pure drama. Made with Unity.”

The brand-new foundations, powered by the Unity engine, is likely to result in a Football Manager that feels markedly different to previous iterations.

“We didn’t have the big leap that we wanted; it was a very good jump, but it wasn’t a leap,” explained Jacobson, on the big decision to cancel last year’s Football Manager 25.

Reading between the lines, it sounds as though we’ve got there now.

Besides the snippet of the match engine, which kind of has the feel of a classic FIFA, we’re yet to find out details of the gameplay itself.

It’s previously been announced that this next instalment of Football Manager will be the first to feature women’s football.

Which platforms will Football Manager 26 be available on?

It’s expected that FM26 will released on the following platforms: PC and Mac, Xbox One/S/X, PlayStation 5, with an adapted Mobile edition available via Netflix and a Touch edition on the Nintendo Switch.

It doesn’t sound as though there’ll be a full console edition in development for the recently released Nintendo Switch 2.

What does the Premier League partnership mean for Football Manager 26?

Ahead of the shelved Football Manager 2025, Sports Interactive announced that they’d agreed a multi-year partnership with the Premier League.

That meant that “all 20 Premier League clubs will be fully licensed in future FM releases with official logos, kits, and player photos featuring across our suite of titles.”

Of course, that never came to fruition last time out, but will presumably still apply to this year’s game.

Jacobson said that the Premier League have been “awesome to work with,” before teasing further official partnerships:

“All of our relationships are intact with all of the licenses – and there will be more licenses for FM26… which we look forward to shouting very, very loudly about at some point.”

Can I preorder it yet?

Not yet. Patience.

Pre-orders haven’t officially opened yet for Football Manager 26, but we’re expecting them soon.

You can add it to your Wishlist on Steam and Microsoft now, though, with Epic Games set to follow.

