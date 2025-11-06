Football Manager 26 is finally out now after a long two years since the last edition, but is it worth the wait?

The reviews have been mixed, although they’ve been more favourable than the ire directed at the game from angry fans who have bombarded platforms like Steam with negative ratings. The revamped user interface has been divisive, to say the least.

We’ve rounded up seven ratings from the reviewers, offering up a broad summary of their assessments.

The Guardian – 8/10

Kicking things off with a broadly positive review.

The Guardian did note teething issues with the new UI, pointing out how FM obsessives will likely face the frustration of having to relearn years of muscle memory.

But that ultimately doesn’t detract from another very solid instalment in the series.

“Despite these issues, this is still Football Manager, with all of its delicious tactical minutiae to get lost in,” concluded Ben Sledge.

“Thanks to the modernised tactics and match engine, making the perfect tactical tweaks to kickstart a stoppage time comeback and silence those oh-so-confident home fans has never felt better.

“Football Manager 26 provides tangible feedback to your split-second decisions and lets you conceive fictional rivalries that can last for seasons. And when you beat Sunderland with three goals in the final five minutes, the thrill remains unsurpassed.”

PC Gamer – 7.5/10

“It is, if you’ll forgive an unforgivably tired cliche, a game of two halves. The revamped match day experience really was worth the wait, and shows you details that not only make you a pleased fan but a better informed manager too.

“Off the pitch, though, it continues to overload you with information and refuses to let time pass with any rapidity. The sum total is captivating, just like always, but often frustrating and exhausting too.”

VideoGamer – 7/10

“Overall, there are enough new features here for me to keep me engaged. However, the football revolution that was suggested pre-release isn’t quite here,” concluded Gail Bartlett.

“Some elements seem like missed opportunities. Match-day graphics still leave much to be desired, and plenty of old content systems are still creaking on. Football Manager 26 is a worthy entry in the series if you’re a fan or particularly looking forward to women’s football, but don’t expect a reinvention of the formula.

Radio Times – 6/10

“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. That sentiment very much sums up my feelings about Football Manager 26,” wrote Alex Raisbeck.

“A yearly game like FM needs to evolve – of course it does – and the switch to the Unity engine promised to be the jolt in the arm that FM deserved, if perhaps it didn’t necessarily need it.”

GameReactor UK – 6/10

“I think the biggest sign of whether someone likes a Football Manager game is how addicted they are to that ‘just one more game’ feeling,” noted Johan Vahlstrom.

“In previous years, I would get that at 9PM and suddenly it would be 4AM, but I haven’t had that feeling with Football Manager 26. I now have no problem turning off the game when I think it’s time, and that’s very telling.

“It’s fun, but not nearly as addictive as before. This may sound a bit exaggerated, but the question is whether Football Manager has lost some of its soul with the new start.

Mashable – 6/10

“For every step forward, FM 26 takes a step sideways — largely due to a frustrating new UI that prioritises simplicity over depth,” Chance Townsend wrote.

“The new UI is sleek, much like an empty apartment, but it strips away the intuitive complexity that made FM such a joy to get lost in.

“Longtime players will feel that friction immediately; the sense of immersion that once pulled you into its spreadsheets and stat lines now feels diluted, hidden behind extra clicks and menus that just don’t need to exist.”

Gamespot – 5/10

GameSpot gave a ‘mediocre’ verdict with a 5/10 score.

“Football Manager 26’s overhauled UI simply feels like change for the sake of change,” wrote Richard Wakeling.

“Its functionality is worse, several key features are missing, and bugs only exacerbate the issues. After a two-year wait, it’s an unfortunate outcome, giving the impression that the delay wasn’t long enough.

“There’s definite potential here with the new tactical interface and match engine, and if you could combine these aspects with the previous UI, you’d have one of the best games in the series. Instead, the revamped UI’s problems and inherent frustrations are too big to ignore.”

