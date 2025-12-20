Frank Lampard is one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, but he’s hardly the neutral’s favourite.

Starring for billionaire-backed Chelsea in his heyday didn’t win many friends, nor did his clod-hopping performances for England at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

But Coventry City fans would run through walls for Lampard right now and not just because he’s the manager who looks likely to get them promoted back to the top-flight after 25 years away.

After a well-fought 1-1 draw at Southampton, the Coventry boss gave a thumbs up towards the home supporters who’d spent the entire game inventing new insults to hurl in his direction.

Cue bedlam. The Southampton players took a dim view of Lampard’s actions and proceeded to give him several pieces of their mind, while Coventry staff and players rose to his defence.

Shoves were exchanged, chests rutted and there was the glorious sight of several self-appointed peace makers reacting wildly to getting whacked.

Enterprising St Mary’s refreshment vendors should’ve distributed free popcorn to remaining supporters. The scenes would’ve given The Simpsons’ wet blanket Helen Lovejoy an illicit thrill.

Afterwards, Lampard insisted he has no issue with Southampton and claimed he would willingly shake the hand of anyone associated with the club after the fact.

“I think I was probably emotional. The fans had given me a bit for the last 10 minutes. I was emotional on the pitch and gave them a little bit back,” Lampard said.

“That’s really out of order. But I can’t always take… I wouldn’t have been this long in this game unless I was hopefully not a bad bloke off the pitch, and sometimes emotional on the pitch.

“I was very proud of the players, and then it got a bit heated. There was no issue with that. Not every game can be a handshake and a smile.

“We live for this game to be emotional. So [I’ve got] no problem with their players, no problem with their fans, anything. This is a really good football club.

“I really like it. I always have. I’ve got a lot of respect for it. They might not have for me later on today, but it’s fine. Nothing’s meant. The game is the game.

“We all throw ourselves in there. They want to win. I want to win. But I have to defend the club. And sometimes, this time, I was probably hyped up on what I’ve just seen the players do.”

Lampard’s willingness to bear his emotions on the pitch are almost a throwback to football’s less restrained age, where everybody was less worried about judgment or becoming the figure of social media ridicule.

“Listen, if I’m emotional, my prerogative is to walk on the pitch. It’s fine. And if I’m a fan, if I’m on my team, I can be emotional too. I’m not a robot,” he added.

“I think if I’ve had ten minutes of that, I think I’m allowed to have a little moment. So if you think I’m back twice as bad, then maybe your job’s different from mine.

“But it’s actually quite a bit of fun because we play in this league. It’s amazing, and it’s got emotion on every side, right?

“Southampton want their team to do well, maybe they reference me because I’ve been around a little while. It’s an easy one to pick on. I’ve got no problem with it.

“All of a sudden, it’s pantomime. Hopefully, I can shake a lot of fans’ hands. If I see people in Southampton [gear], I will be as nice as anything to them.”

For every fan now willing Lampard to take Coventry up, there will still be at least two secretly wanting him to fail.

But he’s winning us round with full-blooded scenes like these. More please, Frank.

By Michael Lee

