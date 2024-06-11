Stars from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the highest-paid players at Euro 2024.

While players don’t play international football for a paycheck, they do earn vast sums of money while playing for their clubs.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve taken a closer look at the top 10 highest-paid players heading into Euro 2024.

=9. Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000 per week

Despite playing in the so-called richest league in the world, De Bruyne is the only Premier League player to feature on this entire list which is a bit mental.

He earns a whopping £400,000 per week while playing for the champions of England, but that’s only good enough to earn him joint-ninth on this list.

=9. Marcelo Brozovic – £400,000 per week

Currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, Brozovic earns more than Luka Modric does at Real Madrid.

It’s no secret that clubs in Saudi Arabia pay their top stars vast sums of money and Brozovic certainly isn’t the only Saudi Pro League star who features on this list.

8. Toni Kroos – £403,000 per week

He might be set to retire after the Euros, but technically his contract with Real Madrid is still valid until the end of June.

His decision to bow out while still at the top of the game can only be admired. It really would be a fairytale ending if he manages to lift the Euros in his final-ever game.

7. Aymeric Laporte – £405,000 per week

He might be earning the big bucks while playing in Saudi Arabia, but it’s not all been smooth sailing for the Spanish defender in the Middle East.

The 30-year-old lifted the lid on what life is like in Saudi Arabia during an interview with AS and he’s since been linked with a move away from Al-Nassr.

“They have not made it easy for us,” Laporte said. “In fact, there are many players that are discontented.

“We are working on it every day, negotiating so to speak, and to see if it improves a little because this is something new for them too, having European players who already have a long career. Maybe they are not used to this and have to adapt to a little more seriousness.”

=4. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – £414,000 per week

Having just won the league with Al-Hilal, Milinkovic-Savic should be in good spirits heading to Germany this summer.

Taking home a yearly salary of £21.5million, his bank balance will also be looking healthy.

=4. N’Golo Kante – £414,000 per week

It came as a somewhat surprise that Didier Deschamps decided to re-call Kante into the France squad, but we’re all here for it.

Sure, he may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but his experience in the later stages of the tournament could prove to be invaluable.

He’s not coming off the best of campaigns as Al-Ittihad largely underwhelmed throughout the season, but were excited to see him on the big stage once again.

=4. Aleksandar Mitrovic – £414,000 per week

He’s been scoring goals for fun in Saudi Arabia, but can he do the same on the international stage?

For Al-Hilal, Mitrovic has averaged a goal every 88 minutes. If he manages to maintain that sort of ratio at the Euros, he’ll be in contention for the Golden Boot.

3. Robert Lewandowski – £448,000 per week

He may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but Lewandowski sure still knows how to find the back of the net. For Barcelona last season, he scored 26 goals across all competitions which is decent going.

Worryingly, the 35-year-old did pick up a knock during Poland’s recent clash with Turkey which forced him to go off in the first half. Fingers crossed he recovers in time for the tournament.

2. Kylian Mbappe – £1.2million per week

Technically speaking, Mbappe is still under contract at PSG until the end of the month so for the purposes of this article, we have used his PSG wages to rank him.

While his weekly wages at Real Madrid won’t quite be at the same level he’s been earning in France, he will receive a mouthwatering signing-on fee that will cover the difference.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £3.3million per week

Not only is Ronaldo the highest-paid player at Euro 2024, but he’s also the outright highest-paid footballer across world football right now.

Earning a yearly salary of over £170million, it’s no wonder that he doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.

While he’s no longer playing at the highest level, he’s still sticking goals away with ease for Al-Nassr. In 2023/24 alone, he scored a whopping 50 goals at club level.