Jesse Lingard getting trolled for his dance moves in South Korea might just be our highlight of 2024

Since leaving the Premier League, Jesse Lingard has been out of the media spotlight, but his latest antics in South Korea have got everyone talking.

The former Manchester United playmaker struggled to find much form after leaving his boyhood club as his short stint at Nottingham Forest was less than memorable.

However, since making the switch to the K League in the summer, Lingard has found a new lease of life. Following a fairly slow start to life in Asia, he’s managed to find some form of late.

Since recovering from a knee injury, he’s now scored four goals in his last nine league appearances and his latest strike against Daejeon Hana Citizen has got everyone in South Korea talking.

For as talented as Lingard is, his eccentric personality has always seemed to override his skills on the pitch and he’s certainly delivered some memorable celebrations in the past.

After scoring FC Seoul’s second goal of the game and levelling the score at 2-2, Lingard whipped out one of his trademark dance celebrations in front of the adoring home fans.

However, just 35 minutes after his Fortnite-inspired celebration, the former United star was left with egg on his face as Daejeon Hana Citizen claimed a winner in the 83rd minute.

Then to add insult to injury, Kim Hyeon-ug, who scored the winning goal, decided to mock Lingard’s celebration with his own dance routine.

It’s the sort of sh*thousery you can’t help but love.

Lingard is undoubtedly the biggest name in the K League and opposition players will no doubt relish the opportunity to get one over on him.

While the 31-year-old was left with egg on his face on this occasion, it is a positive sign that he’s started to find some form in South Korea after a difficult start.

“I’m always up for new adventures,” Lingard explained when discussing his move to FC Seoul.

“Trying different things, learning different things, trying different foods and learning the culture. That what I’ve been doing.

“Since I landed here, from the first day, the support and fans made me feel welcome. The people at training and the hotel I’m staying at – the love and support has been amazing.

“It gives you confidence when you step out onto the pitch. You want to do well for them, not only yourself. You want to give them energy because that’s what they give me.

“I’d love to meet every fan and sign every shirt – but the love has been top and I can only do well on the pitch and give back on the pitch.”

By Ben Stewart