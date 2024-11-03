We’re delighted to announce that Jose Mourinho has produced 2024’s best goal celebration

For all the downsides of social media, from increasing feelings of isolation and exposure to Elon Musk, we’re delighted it exists for the sole reason of monitoring Jose Mourinho’s time in Turkey.

Mourinho took over at Fenerbahce in the summer, a move that signalled both his retreat from the epicentre of European football and the perfect marriage between a combustible club and an irascible manager.

So it has proved; the two-time Champions League winner was sent off on his Turkish Super Lig debut and was booked in another game for showing a screenshot of a contested offside decision against his charges.

But his quality of creating a siege mentality amongst his players and the supporters remains unmatched and led to wild scenes at the end of Fenerbahce’s 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor.

A see-saw match was in the balance until the 12th minute of injury time when Sofyan Amrabat came up with the winning goal. Cue bedlam.

Mourinho led the charge of substitutes, coaches and delegates onto the Trabzon turf, feinting in the face of one colleague before beginning his sprint into the heart of the action.

That was until gravity and a boyish impulse to muddy his trousers caused the 61-year-old to knee slide onto the pitch like an impressionable child at a school disco.

While Mourinho is many things, he is not the most athletic of the greying generation. Momentum was non-existent and our hero attempted to style out this failure of aesthetics with a forward roll.

Luckily his team saved the situation by jumping all over their manager. Smooth.

🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe Teknik Direktörü Jose Mourinho’nun galibiyet golünün ardından yaşadığı sevinç! | #TSvFB #beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/pkv2KBwMkX — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) November 3, 2024

Fenerbahce’s victory lifted the club into third place, eight points behind leaders Galatasaray – and perhaps a sign things haven’t gone entirely to plan for Mourinho so far.

After the Europa League draw with Manchester United, and his red card, the former Premier League winner told journalists his next job will have to be at a club in England not involved in European football.

“I made a joke,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I’m never going to a team fighting relegation. I will never go.

“I get upset, and I’m not in the period of my career to get upset. I’m in the period of my career to be happy all the time and at this moment playing in European competitions, I am getting upset all the time.

“But I’m not going to fight relegation. It’s too hard! Honestly, I believe that has to be the hardest thing. It’s more difficult than playing for titles. It has to be very hard emotionally, because it’s something that changes lives.

“I think it’s brave guys that do it.”

For fans who miss Mourinho’s unique cocktail of acrimony and amateur dramatics, the Portuguese boss didn’t rule out a return to the Premier League in the future.

“I had three clubs in England, so four different periods I’ve coached in England, and I love it. And by the social point of view, I’ve been lucky enough to live in so many cities, but my family lives in London.

“London is home, so one day I have to be back, unless no one wants me. But one day I would like to go back.

“But don’t get me wrong, and let’s make it very very clear, for the next two years, this season and next, no one will take me from Fenerbahce.”

Mourinho’s celebration at Trabzonspor shows the motivation that has powered him into the history books hasn’t dampened or waned over time.

“I cannot lose that desire and hunger, because if you lose it’s better to stop,” he said in the same Sky Sports interview.

“I always remember going with Real Madrid to Old Trafford for a Champions League big match and Sir Alex invited me to his office before the game.

“We were looking at each other quite relaxed – but we were NOT relaxed – and I said to him. ‘Sir Alex, do you change with age? Do you change with the years? Does the feeling change?’ And he told me ‘no!’ It doesn’t change’.

“It doesn’t change. The feelings are exactly the same, and I think that’s a good thing.”

It’s a good thing for Mourinho that he retains such drive and it’s good for us that such emotions are expressed in constantly entertaining ways.

We’ve got all our fingers and toes crossed that Mourinho madness remains a constant part of our weekend doom scrolls for years to come.

By Michael Lee