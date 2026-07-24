“It’s not so important what people think when you come in… It’s much more important what people think when you leave.”

There’s something about Jurgen Klopp and talking about his eventual exit from a new job just as he’s starting out. But while that famous introduction to his nine-year Liverpool tenure went down in folklore – they thought the world of him by the time he was done there – his latest effort after being presented as Germany’s new manager is something else entirely.

Klopp’s return to management is finally official, two years after his ran out of steam at Liverpool.

Germany have unveiled him as their new manager of the national team after Julian Nagelsmann’s exit on the back of a disappointing World Cup.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Klopp adapts to international management – if he doesn’t get hounded out first.

At his first press conference as the new Germany manager, Klopp was pulling no punches.

“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away,” he said.

“I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse.

“I’m not doing this job for myself, I’m doing it for you. I’m taking this job even though I’ve seen how you’ve treated Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

“I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be.”

“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace, I will be gone” 🗣️ Jurgen Klopp has warned that he will walk away from the German National job if the press intrudes on his personal life, adding that he wasn’t impressed about how Julian Nagelsmann was treated ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VC5RaWzsyo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2026

Nagelsmann, as stated, was Klopp’s predecessor as Germany boss. Tuchel has never managed their national team, instead taking over England’s, but he faced pressure and scrutiny during his Bayern Munich reign from the German media.

Now it’s Klopp’s turn to put himself back in the spotlight. He enjoyed a positive relationship with the media in England, but only time will tell how he is taken to back in his homeland, where he last worked in 2015 with Borussia Dortmund.

Perhaps his strong personality will put some of the tougher journalists back in check. Alternatively, there could be fireworks.

His first game in charge will be in September, against the Netherlands. This has always felt like Klopp’s destiny, but one thing is clear already: his Germany reign might be a bumpy ride.

By Samuel Bannister

READ MORE: Germany’s XI under Jurgen Klopp predicted as Liverpool legend returns to dugout

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 25 highest goalscorers under Jurgen Klopp?