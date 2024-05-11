logo
logo
Some of the big predictions...

New kits & leaks for 2024-25: Man Utd, Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern…

Planet Football

As we now approach the end of the 2023-24 season, football clubs from around the globe have started preparing for the next campaign and have been releasing their new kits.

With excited fans and kit enthusiasts around the world sat waiting desperately to see what’s in store, leakers have been working overtime, while some clubs have eliminated the leaks altogether by simply releasing next season’s kit already.

We’ve looked through the new designs and have collected the latest leaked football kits ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Arsenal

Manchester United

Chelsea

READ NEXT: 11 forgotten Premier League stars you won’t believe your club can sign for free this summer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 players with the most assists in Premier League history?

Liverpool

Manchester City

Tottenham

Real Madrid

Barcelona

READ NEXT: 7 of the best insults in the history of El Clasico: Messi, Mourinho, Varane…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every manager to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

Atletico Madrid

PSG

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Celtic

Manchester United Arsenal Barcelona Bayern Munich Chelsea Juventus Liverpool Manchester City