New kits & leaks for 2024-25: Man Utd, Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern…

As we now approach the end of the 2023-24 season, football clubs from around the globe have started preparing for the next campaign and have been releasing their new kits.

With excited fans and kit enthusiasts around the world sat waiting desperately to see what’s in store, leakers have been working overtime, while some clubs have eliminated the leaks altogether by simply releasing next season’s kit already.

We’ve looked through the new designs and have collected the latest leaked football kits ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Arsenal

🚨 Arsenal will launch their new home kit for the 2024/25 season on Thursday, 16th May. [@Olly_A_informer] #afc pic.twitter.com/TdEoNlREp3 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 3, 2024

Kai Havertz x leaked Arsenal third kit for the 2024/25 season. 🎨 @afcxman pic.twitter.com/zvtW9G89y8 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 2, 2024

Manchester United

Have been sent images that give a better impression of the colours so I have updated the render https://t.co/hV9mDbA40S pic.twitter.com/HFcMkqSb2Q — Jack Henderson (@hendocfc) May 7, 2024

🚨 | LEAKED:#mufc's 2024/25 third kit will have a very classic polo collar style, fitting the comeback of the Adidas Trefoil logo. It features an off-white main colour, with red and carbon accent colours. [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/AFDpB9neKq — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) May 1, 2024

Chelsea

Liverpool

🟥| @LFC Home 24/25 1984 inspiration for The Reds. The new kit is a modern take of the shirt worn by Liverpool en route to European Cup glory and the completion of a treble in Rome 40 years ago this month. Big chunky collar. Looks better on the players 👍 pic.twitter.com/II9qBTAcXU — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) May 2, 2024

Liverpool leaked 2024/25 away kit pic.twitter.com/hN47srQKRI — Liverpool News (@LFCVine) May 5, 2024

AB1. Our new black goalkeeper kit for the 2024/25 season. 🤩 Pre-order in-store, in-app, and online now. pic.twitter.com/7OhxdCKokp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2024

Manchester City

🚰| Kit Leaks 🔵 Man City Home 24/25 ☎️ “0161” on the cuff and call which we believe is representing the Manchester area code… Looks like a navy blue line across the back under the numbers like we’ve seen on the international shirts too. [📸: @esvaphane] pic.twitter.com/KjuDj1NQTK — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) April 22, 2024

Tottenham

Actually really like the leaked 2024/25 #thfc Home Kit. pic.twitter.com/c00B11xdGi — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 18, 2024

🚨 NEW: #thfc LEAKED 24/25 away kit. “We can leak the first two actual photos of the Tottenham 2024-25 away kit. It combines different shades of light blue with navy for applications, plus white & yellow detailing.”@Footy_Headlines Thoughts? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Fxbg9OXBqT — Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) April 27, 2024

Real Madrid

🚰| Kit Leaks ⬜️ Real Madrid Home 24/25 Black detailing for next seasons home shirt for Real Madrid. [📸@ityty23] pic.twitter.com/hd3UgKeKx0 — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) April 17, 2024

🚨👀 Jude Bellingham in the new Real Madrid 2024-25 Away Kit. pic.twitter.com/LD2bdAQ6fv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 28, 2024

🚰| Kit Leaks ⚫️ Real Madrid 3rd 24/25 The Trefoil Third Shirt. Further images of the shirt in full 👀 [📸 @opaleak] https://t.co/0abwxHR9bL pic.twitter.com/9Rf8qdL8Yr — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) April 26, 2024

Barcelona

👕💬 Thoughts on Barcelona’s home and away shirts for the 2024-25 season? 👇 pic.twitter.com/ieUqNXcsFY — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 25, 2024

Atletico Madrid

🚰| Kit Leaks 🔴⚪️ Atletico Madrid Home 24/25 The flappy collar seen on the international shirt leaks looks like it will make its way to the club scene – brace yourself! Besides that… liking this take on stripes. [📸 @esvaphane] pic.twitter.com/jdJwC9TjJn — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) January 3, 2024

PSG

Introducing the 2024/25 Paris Saint-Germain Home Kit 🔴🔵 Proudly displaying the traditional stripes of PSG, reflecting Paris’ culture of creativity with an original design, inspired by urban art. Coming soon on May 11th.#NikeFootball #icicestparis pic.twitter.com/GnTADkOMAF — Nike Football (@nikefootball) May 10, 2024

PSG's away kit for the 2024-25 season will be launched in July 2024, according to Footy Headlines. pic.twitter.com/jA5D4i1RPE — PSG Post (@PSGPost) April 24, 2024

Bayern Munich

🟥| @FCBayernEN Home 24/25 A trio of red shades for this dominating look, incorporating a vertical striped look with Bavarian diamonds in the details. A strong look for the German side. pic.twitter.com/j5K4VFwQzO — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) May 6, 2024

Juventus

🚰| Kit Leaks ⚫️⚪️ Juventus Home 24/25 [📸 IG: JerseyReview] pic.twitter.com/XMXq15ZQeO — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) April 23, 2024

🚰| Kit Leaks 🦓 Juventus 3rd 24/25 The Trefoil Third Shirt. Juve not only with a trefoil logo, but a zebra crest too. The Juve ‘J’ runs through the body of the shirt. 👀 [📸 @opaleak @ityty23] pic.twitter.com/NHVWvqTnI2 — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) April 27, 2024

Celtic