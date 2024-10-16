Lionel Messi has equalled another Cristiano Ronaldo record after latest football clinic

While Europe slept on Tuesday night, Lionel Messi laid on a football clinic during Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia in their latest World Cup qualifier.

There were concerns that Messi’s international career was drawing to an end after an injury prematurely ended his involvement in the Copa America final in July.

But the 37-year-old looked bright and sprightly against the trembling Bolivians, opening the scoring after a mistake by a Bolivian defender allowed him to run freely and finish unchallenged in front of goalkeeper Billy Viscarra.

Meat and drink for the greatest player of his generation.

After opening his account, Messi turned creator for Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez with sumptuous assists as the world champions romped clear in Buenos Aries.

Messi’s show had two great finishes from the edge of the area, the first in the 84th and the second in the 86th minute. That’s a hat-trick and two assists, for the arithmetically challenged among us. Insane.

After the game, the 2022 World Cup winner said he is trying to savour every moment with the national team and acknowledged the end of his playing days is near.

“It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans,” Messi said after the game. “It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home.”

When asked about his future and whether he’d help Argentina defend their title at the 2026 World Cup, Messi was cautious and honest with his answer.

“I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future,” Messi said. “I’m just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games.”

Messi, who missed Argentina’s qualifiers in September with an ankle injury, played from start to finish against Bolivia and added to his personal history book in the process.

It was the first time Messi recorded multiple goals and assists in a single game for the national team, and the hat trick — taking him to 112 international goals — was his 10th for Argentina, tying him with the record of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again,” Messi said afterwards.

“I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team].”

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni shared the joy of watching his team’s superstar and reiterated what he has said all along when asked about how long Messi would continue to play with the national team.

“The only thing I ask of him is to keep playing as long as he can,” Scaloni said. “It’s a joy to watch him on the soccer field. He never ceases to amaze us.”

Scaloni articulated the thoughts of millions. Messi is coming to the end of his career and our response should simply be to sit back and enjoy his sorcery while we still can.

By Michael Lee