This relatively low-key, extended international break has been dominated by one name: Lionel Messi.

The 39-year-old will finally call an end to his incredible international career next week when Argentina take on Benin at the iconic Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

It’s set to be an emotional goodbye in front of adoring fans after he captained La Albiceleste to three World Cup finals, winning one, as well as two Copa America.

Messi has remained with Inter Miami over the first part of this break, continuing to score ridiculous free-kicks, while his team-mates showed the future without him might not be so bad with a 4-0 thrashing of Bolivia.

Lautaro Martinez scored the opener, becoming the third top goalscorer in Argentina history, with Messi’s most obvious successor – Nico Paz – added a second on the half-hour mark. Lionel Scaloni couldn’t really find a way to fit the FC Como playmaker into the same set-up as Messi at the World Cup, but he looks set to be handed the keys going forward.

But if this friendly is to be remembered for one thing, it’ll be the debut of Boca Juniors’ 19-year-old phenomenon Leonel Flores. The right winger wasn’t even alive when Messi played in the first of his record six World Cups with Argentina.

This is a player who doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. An English one, anyway. He’s made just 17 senior appearances for Boca and only made his professional debut, after tearing it up for their reserves, earlier this year.

On the evidence of his eye-catching international debut, in which he produced one particularly dazzling piece of footwork to dart his way into the box and around three hapless Bolivian defenders, we’re pretty sure we’ll be hearing a lot more about Flores in the coming years.

LEONEL FLORES IS RIDICULOUS. 🇦🇷🥶 pic.twitter.com/Wcb4Z4DR2D — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 1, 2026

“We ask the young lads to produce what they do for their clubs,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said after Flores’ exciting second-half cameo.

“If they came here and didn’t, that’s when we’d be concerned. Leo does it very well, and we have to protect him. We need to stay close to him and manage him properly. I know El Vasco (Arruabarrena) and El Mono Markic know how to handle him at Boca.”

“He is a talent who must be nurtured, just like Franco [Mastantuono]. That is the only way they will bear fruit. It would be incredible if he produced every match what he showed today in 10 minutes, but we must keep our calm. On our part, we will always take care of him.”

There is still a long way to go in Flores’ development, but his debut offered an encouraging glimpse of what he might eventually bring to Argentina. The teenager looked completely at home.

He has now got his first international appearance under his belt. Judging by his reaction afterwards, he clearly intends to make the most of it.

“Yes, this is a dream come true, something I’ve strived for since I was a little boy,” Flores himself told reporters after the final whistle.

“I’m delighted for myself and my family, who have always stood by me. Now it’s about pushing on for more.”

“He asked me to do what I do at Boca, what I’ve been doing for my club, and that’s exactly what I did. I played with composure and with all the confidence he gave me, and things turned out really well.”

“I’m pleased with the minutes I got. Playing football makes me happy. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve had plenty of personality; when it comes to playing the game, I don’t care who is in front of me.”

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