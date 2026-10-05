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Lionel Messi will get his very own limited edition Argentina shirt to wear on his final appearance for the national team.

After 21 years, 125 goals and a World Cup trophy, the greatest player of all time will hang up his boots when Argentina face minnows Benin in his final ever game for his country.

To celebrate Messi’s career, Argentina have launched a new kit in honour of their number 10 and it even includes a pair of subtle goal horns in a claim for him to be the greatest of all time.

The kit ditches Argentina’s traditional stripes for a single stripe design mirroring that of the Argentina flag, complete with sun ray pattering. At the back of the shirt, a golden name and number set includes the set of goat horns as Argentina lays claim to the greatest ever football tag.

Adidas has not confirmed if the team will wear the kit, but it will almost certainly be released for fans to buy once it is released here on the Adidas website.

Messi is also expected to wear special edition Adidas boots for his final farewell, while Argentina will be hosting ceremonies to say goodbye to their greatest ever player and the end of an era.

The special edition kit is not the only notable new release in time for the international break. Germany has announced the final Adidas kit of its long-running contract with the sports brand.

The stylish black, white and gold shirt will be worn by the national team in a new era led by Jurgen Klopp, before Germany switches to US brand Nike to supply its kits.

The move marks the end of a decades-long association with Adidas and some of the most iconic classic kits in football history.

The Germany team will wear the new kit against the Netherlands on 16 November, but it will go on sale from 6 November here.

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