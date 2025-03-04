Luis Suarez has played with plenty of legendary players during his club career at Liverpool and Barcelona – but he was forced to snub some big names when deciding upon his dream five-a-side team.

Still going strong for Inter Miami today, the 38-year-old has racked up close to 1000 appearances during his professional career.

MLS recently asked the Uruguayan forward to name his dream five-a-side team and these were the players he selected.

Fernando Muslera

Despite playing with the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak at club level, it was his national teammate Muslera who got the nod.

The pair have enjoyed some good memories alongside each other on the international stage, particularly during their Copa America triumph in 2011.

In the final against Paraguay, Muslera kept a clean sheet and Suarez scored Uruguay’s opening goal of the game.

Now aged 38, Muslera is still going strong today as Galatasaray’s number one goalkeeper.

Diego Godin

Suarez just missed out on playing with Godin at club level as the defender left Atletico Madrid one year before Suarez joined the club.

While they never shared the pitch as teammates at domestic level, they did play 108 games alongside each other for the national team.

During his peak years at Atletico, Godin was one of the best defenders in world football and Suarez overlooked the likes of Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba to select him in this team.

Andres Iniesta

Surprisingly, despite playing 145 alongside each other at Barcelona, Iniesta and Suarez only combined for four goals during their time together.

However, a player like Iniesta gives you far more than a statistics sheet would ever show. Considered by some as the greatest midfielder of all time, the Spaniard was a masterful technician.

During their time together in Barcelona, the pair won 11 trophies, including three league titles and one Champions League.

Neymar

Suarez played 124 games alongside Neymar and pair combined on multiple occasions to score some truly breathtaking goals.

The Uruguayan forward did try and persuade the Brazilian to stay at Barcelona in 2017, but the lure of PSG managed to win him over in the end.

“We were very good friends, and we knew if we fulfilled our roles on the pitch, we would make Barcelona great,” Suarez told Clank in 2023.

“If one of us did not play well, the other two would make the difference. It was a spectacular relationship.

“We told him it was a mistake to go to PSG. If Ney wanted to be the best, he had to stay by Leo’s side. But, he made his decision, and it left a void in the team.”

Lionel Messi

Who else?

When Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014, the pair immediately struck up a bond both on and off the pitch.

“Messi is the best in history,’ Suarez told Onda Cero in 2017. “He is also a spectacular human being who welcomed me very well when I got to Barcelona.”

As of writing, the pair have made 285 appearances alongside each other and they’ve combined for 113 goals during that time.

With both players still looking sharp in their late thirties, Inter Miami will no doubt be one of the favourites to go all the way in MLS this season.