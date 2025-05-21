Man Utd v Spurs: How to watch the Europa League final for free

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Europa League Final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8pm tonight and TNT has confirmed how fans can watch the game on TV and online.

TNT has the rights to all major European finals this year and will showcase the final on its primary channel, TNT Sports 1.

Available as an add-on subscription on Sky and Virgin Media packages, it is also available as a one-off monthly pass when you add it to your Amazon Prime account.

You can add TNT Sports for a month via the Discovery+ package here and then remove it once the month is up.

The one-off payment costs £31.99, but you also get access to the Conference League final between Chelsea and Real Betis and Europe’s showpiece event, the Champions League final, between PSG and Inter on 31 May.

Alternatively, fans can watch the Europa League final for free on discovery+. All you need to do is register a free account on discovery+ without signing up to a package and you’ll be able to tune in to the game.

The Europa League final kicks off at 8pm UK time at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao and pre match coverage starts from 6pm with two hours of build up in the studio.

Ex-Spurs stars Gareth Bale and Glenn Hoddle will join former United players Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes as pundits for the big occasion as both teams aim to bring home a trophy in what has been a disappointing campaign for both.

Spurs, who beat Bodo/Glimt in the semi final to reach the final, are sat 17th in the Premier League and manager Ange Postecoglou is facing pressure to deliver a first trophy for the club and secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

United, who dramatically beat Lyon in the quarter final and then breezed past Athletic Bilbao in the semi final, have enjoyed better European form than in the Premier League.

Defeat to Chelsea has left Ruben Amorim’s men in 16th place in a historically poor season for the club.

Champions League qualification for both sides will mean much-needed revenue for both clubs next season and the ability to attract players who want to play in Europe’s top competition.

For Spurs, it would also mean a first trophy since the Carling Cup triumph in 2008 after previously missing out on the Champions League in 2019.

You can watch the final here.

